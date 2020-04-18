class="post-template-default single single-post postid-455870 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska chicken plant says 2 more workers have coronavirus

BY AP | April 18, 2020
FREMONT, Neb. – Two more workers have tested positive for coronavirus at a Nebraska plant that processes out chickens for Costco. The Omaha World-Herald reports that brings to three the number of confirmed cases at the Fremont plant. It said it got its first COVID-19 case on Monday. Lincoln Premium Poultry supplies Costco with millions of rotisserie chickens and other cuts. The plant employs roughly 1,100 people.

