Nebraska chicken plant says 2 more workers have coronavirus

FREMONT, Neb. – Two more workers have tested positive for coronavirus at a Nebraska plant that processes out chickens for Costco. The Omaha World-Herald reports that brings to three the number of confirmed cases at the Fremont plant. It said it got its first COVID-19 case on Monday. Lincoln Premium Poultry supplies Costco with millions of rotisserie chickens and other cuts. The plant employs roughly 1,100 people.