Nebraska Community Foundation: 25 Years of Small Towns Achieving Big Dreams

Affiliated Fund Training, Expo and Banquet to be held Thursday, November 14 in York

LINCOLN, NEB. – Nebraska Community Foundation will hold its 25th Anniversary Celebration on Nov. 14 at the Holthus Convention Center in York. More than 250 volunteer leaders of NCF’s 235 affiliated funds will participate in training sessions throughout the day. Hundreds more will gather for the evening banquet to toast 25 years of dreams achieved in communities across Greater Nebraska and to turn up their dream switch for the next 25.

The daylong training event will feature 15 sessions aimed at building volunteer leaders’ capacity, competence and confidence to inspire, lead and support progress in their places. Sessions are co-led with NCF staff and over 50 peer community volunteers sharing their wisdom and experience in fundraising, embracing diversity, engaging youth and much more.

The luncheon plenary session will introduce educator and nationally renowned researcher Ben Winchester, who will discuss the wave of change coming to rural America. Demographic trends predict people moving in, moving out, and moving over in our hometowns. These changes can lead to a hopeful future for welcoming communities ready to adapt.

The evening banquet will open with a live performance from “The Dream Switch,” an original song cycle about finding your way back home written by the award-winning, Nebraska-based musical theatre team Becky Boesen and David von Kampen, and performed by all Nebraska artists including vocalist Andrea von Kampen.

Speakers for the evening will include a salute by Bryan Slone, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, followed by the voices of volunteer affiliated fund leaders from every corner of the state expressing their optimism about the future of their hometowns and that of Greater Nebraska.

For a schedule of the day and evening events, click here.