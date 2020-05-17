Nebraska court orders disclosure of execution drug records

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Supreme Court says prison officials cannot withhold public records that reveal where they purchased their supply of lethal injection drugs.

Friday’s ruling could threaten Nebraska’s ability to carry out executions. Justices sided with The Omaha World-Herald, The Lincoln Journal Star and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska. They sued the Department of Correctional Services after the agency refused to release records related to its supply in 2017.

Department officials at the time were under pressure to obtain lethal injection drugs as death-penalty critics questioned whether Nebraska would ever carry out another execution. The department said Friday that it’s supply has expired.