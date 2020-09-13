class="post-template-default single single-post postid-484796 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Nebraska court strips medical marijuana measure from ballot | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | September 13, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska voters won’t get the chance to legalize medical marijuana this year after the state Supreme Court ruled that the measure set to appear on the November ballot is unconstitutional.

The court’s ruling was a win for social conservatives, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, who argued that the state shouldn’t legalize a drug that isn’t approved by federal regulators.

Justices concluded that the medical marijuana proposal violated Nebraska’s “single subject rule” for ballot measures, which bars activists from bunching multiple issues into a single yes-or-no question for voters to address. The court also ruled that a measure to allow casino gambling can appear on the ballot.

