Nebraska COVID hospitalizations drop to lowest since Oct. 26

Omaha, Neb. — Nebraska health officials say the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state has dropped to its lowest point in nearly three months. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ online virus tracker shows 429 people were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That’s the lowest number since Oct. 26, when 427 people were hospitalized. But the number of new daily cases jumped on Sunday, to 1.061 from 741 on Saturday and 672 on Friday. State officials have confirmed 181,978 cases and 1,837 deaths in Nebraska since the pandemic began.