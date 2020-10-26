Nebraska COVID Vaccinations Will be Tiered Approach

Today, Nebraska health officials discussed the state’s plans for future distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

DHHS Incident Commander Angie Ling says that part of this planning includes ensuring an effective distribution network for the vaccines, so as soon as those first doses arrive they can quickly get into the arms of Nebraskans.

Ling says that this will be phased approach, and during Phase One the vaccine will be distributed through Nebraska’s existing Vaccines for Children Provider Network.

“We expect that vaccine supply will be limited early on, and initial doses will go to health care personnel and critical populations,” says Ling. “We have broken Phase one into two parts, anticipating different levels of vaccine availability.”

Phase 1A will include Health Care personnel, hospital emergency rooms, long term care staff, urgent care, and primary care access points.

Phase 1B will include residents of long term care facilities, people 65 years and over, people with certain underlying medical conditions, essential critical infrastructure workers, and vulnerable populations.

As supply increases, more people will be able to receive vaccines and more providers will have access to order and administer the products.

Ling says despite the many unknowns that still remain in coming for vaccine distribution, DHHS has worked to ensure that inclusion, transparency , and a sound evidence base are the foundation of their plan.