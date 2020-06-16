Nebraska Democratic Party demands that Chris Janicek drop out of Senate race after sexual harassment complaint

Nebraska Democratic Party officials have demanded that U.S. Senate candidate Chris Janicek withdraw from the senate race after reviewing sexually inappropriate comments he made about a staff member during a group text among the Janicek campaign.

In a meeting last Thursday, NDP Statewide Officers demanded that Janicek decline the Democratic Senate nomination. This would require a form to be filed by Janicek with the Nebraska Secretary of State in order for his name to be removed from the November ballot. The party has the ability to replace his name on the ballot for the November 3 election if he resigns and completes paperwork with the Secretary of State.

Janicek informed the NDP that he would not withdraw on Monday, the deadline that was agreed upon by party leaders and Janicek during the meeting last week.

The Janicek staff member, who has since quit the campaign, sent a copy of the text message last week to the party and filed a formal complaint with the NDP on Monday afternoon, using the Code of Conduct process the party put in place in 2019.

Monday evening, the NDP’s State Executive Committee (SEC) met and voted unanimously to withdraw all party resources from the Chris Janicek campaign. No SEC Member supported Janicek staying in the race.

“Our Democratic Party has no tolerance for sexual harassment,” said NDP Chair Jane Kleeb. “Our Party will not extend resources or any type of support to any candidate that violates our code of conduct and doesn’t treat men and women with the dignity and respect they deserve.”