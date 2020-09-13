class="post-template-default single single-post postid-484798 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Democrats name third pick to replace Senate nominee

BY Associated Press | September 13, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska Democrats have named their third choice to compete against the Democrat whose name will appear on the ballot in November.

Omaha activist and professor Preston Love Jr. launched a write-in campaign Thursday against Omaha cupcake baker Chris Janicek. Janicek won the Democratic primary in May but party leaders disavowed him after he sent lewd texts about a campaign staffer.

Janicek pledged to stay in the race last week despite all the negative publicity.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said Love offers voters a better alternative than either Janicek or incumbent Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.

