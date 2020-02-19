Nebraska denies pardon for notorious killer’s ex-girlfriend

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska’s pardons board has refused to pardon the murder conviction of the ex-girlfriend of Charles Starkweather, the infamous killer who went on a rampage in the 1950s.

The board voted 3-0 Tuesday to deny the application from Caril Ann Clair, even though some relatives of Starkweather’s victims lobbied in her favor.

Clair. who was known as Caril Ann Fugate at the time, currently lives in Michigan. She was 14 when Starkweather, then 19, went on a killing spree in 1957-58 that left 11 people dead in Nebraska and Wyoming, including her mother, stepfather and baby half-sister.

Clair’s sentence was commuted and she was paroled from prison in 1976. She has since married and goes by the name Caril Ann Clair.