Nebraska DMV Driver Licensing Service Availability

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced updates to driver licensing services availability. DMV teammates are ready to provide services as and when counties open their offices to walk in traffic. Additional teammates and resources are being put in place to increase service capacity in the most heavily populated counties. These additional steps have significantly increased capacity for our customers, with the Omaha Metro area office in Bellevue offering over twice as many drive tests as the same period last year.

The State DMV will begin offering Class O (car) drive tests beginning Wednesday May 27th in county offices open to walk in customers at their regularly scheduled times. All services, including drive tests will be provided in Antelope, Arthur, Boyd, Burt, Cass, Chase, Cheyenne, Colfax, Dakota, Deuel, Dodge, Douglas, Grant, Hayes, Holt, Kimball, Logan, Madison, Morrill, Nemaha, Otoe, Perkins, Platte, Red Willow, Sarpy, Scotts Bluff, York, and Wheeler counties.

Customers desiring a Class O (car) drive test at the DMV Metro South located at 4502 Maass Road in Bellevue are required to make an appointment and must have completed knowledge testing before doing so. All other services will be provided on a walk in basis. Phone lines will be open from 8am-5pm, Monday to Friday, and customers are being asked to use the phone number corresponding with their last name to make an appointment:

531-800-4258 (Last name starts with A-F)

531-800-4380 (Last name starts with G-L)

531-800-4687 (Last name starts with M-R)

531-800-3140 (Last name starts with S-Z)

All teammates will be provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and customers will be required to wear a face covering during their drive test. Customers are reminded to bring their face covering with them to the driver licensing office to wear during their drive test.

Customers are encouraged to use online driver licensing services available at dmv.nebraska.gov. Most customers can renew their driver’s license and State ID Card online, as well as update their address, or order a replacement license.