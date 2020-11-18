Nebraska DMV encourages use of online services

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers that most of the services offered by the DMV can be safely done online as state DMV and county offices seek to de-densify and reduce in-person interactions.

Dozens of services are available online, including common services such as renewing a driver’s license, state ID card and vehicle registration, ordering specialty plates, applying for handicap permits and more.

“By providing these services online, we are able to ensure the health and safety of our customers and team members,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. “It is important to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19 as the number of hospitalizations increases in Nebraska.”

The number of customers using online DMV services has increased significantly since the start of directed health measures in Nebraska. Going online helps customers and team members avoid the three Cs: close contact, crowded places and confined spaces.

“When the pandemic began, we asked Nebraskans to go online and they stepped up,” Lahm said. “We’re reminding customers that is still an option.”

A full list of all services provided online with links to each is available at dmv.nebraska.gov/services.