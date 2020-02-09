class="post-template-default single single-post postid-439161 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska DMV Warns Residents Of Scam Phone Calls | KRVN Radio

Nebraska DMV Warns Residents Of Scam Phone Calls

BY Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles | February 9, 2020
Home News Regional News
Nebraska DMV Warns Residents Of Scam Phone Calls

 

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) are warning residents of two new fraud activities. Individuals claiming to represent Amazon or Apple call the victim and claim their account has been hacked, but more information is needed to issue a refund. The perpetrator then requests a photo of the front and back of the victim’s driver license to verify their identity, followed by a request for their bank information. Victims are finding themselves subject to financial as well as identity theft.

A second, similar scam, involves a phone call from an individual claiming to represent the FBI. The person requests identity verification, including a photo of the front and the back of the victim’s driver license. This is followed by a demand for money.

The DMV urges residents not to share an image of their driver’s license, or the information contained on it, with anyone unless absolutely necessary. Doing so opens the person to identity theft and fraud. Should you have any concerns about whether a phone call you are receiving is legitimate, do not provide any personal information. Instead, hang up and call the organization directly. If the call is legitimate, the company or government representative will have no objection.

If you believe you have fallen victim to this, or any other scam, please contact local law enforcement immediately for further advice.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments