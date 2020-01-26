Nebraska driver takes deal in South Dakota man’s crash death

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) – A Nebraska man has taken a plea deal on charges stemming from the crash death of a South Dakota resident.

Station KCNI reports that Ansley resident David Skeels pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide and other crimes after prosecutors lowered one charge and dropped another.

The crash occurred Oct. 23, 2018, at a Custer County road intersection with U.S. Highway 183. Authorities say an eastbound semi driven by Skeels didn’t halt at a stop sign and collided with a southbound pickup.

The pickup passenger was killed. Authorities say 23-year-old Brandon Massmann lived in Brandon, South Dakota.