class="post-template-default single single-post postid-436054 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska driver takes deal in South Dakota man’s crash death | KRVN Radio

Nebraska driver takes deal in South Dakota man’s crash death

BY Associated Press | January 26, 2020
Home News Regional News
Nebraska driver takes deal in South Dakota man’s crash death

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) – A Nebraska man has taken a plea deal on charges stemming from the crash death of a South Dakota resident.

Station KCNI reports that Ansley resident David Skeels pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide and other crimes after prosecutors lowered one charge and dropped another.

The crash occurred Oct. 23, 2018, at a Custer County road intersection with U.S. Highway 183. Authorities say an eastbound semi driven by Skeels didn’t halt at a stop sign and collided with a southbound pickup.

The pickup passenger was killed. Authorities say 23-year-old Brandon Massmann lived in Brandon, South Dakota.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments