Nebraska fall turkey permits available beginning Aug. 10

LINCOLN, Neb. – Hunters may begin purchasing 2020 Nebraska fall turkey permits Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. Central Time.

A fall turkey permit is valid statewide and allows a hunter to harvest two turkeys of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. Each hunter may have up to two permits. There is no minimum age requirement for youth. The fall turkey season is Sept. 15, 2020 – Jan. 31, 2021.

Fall turkey permits may be purchased:

• Online at OutdoorNebraska.org;

• Via application form mailed to: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln NE 68503. Forms are available in the 2020 Turkey Guide, which is available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides or wherever hunting permits are sold. Forms also can be downloaded at OutdoorNebraska.gov/huntingseasons;

• Application forms may be dropped off at any Game and Parks permitting office. A drop box or an Iron Ranger will be provided near the building;

• By telephone. While Game and Parks offices still are closed to the public, customer service is being provided via telephone. See a list of office phone numbers at OutdoorNebraska.gov/locations.