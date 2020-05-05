Nebraska FFA sets dates to recognize students virtually

In a typical year, downtown Lincoln would be dotted with blue corduroy jackets during the first week of April. The annual Nebraska FFA Convention attracts thousands of FFA members and supporters to celebrate student success.

The convention was canceled by the Nebraska Department of Education in March amid the ongoing pandemic.

In place of the in-person convention, organization leaders are moving the event online.

The online celebration will kick off on Thursday, May 7, 2020, with the announcement of the 2020-2021 Nebraska FFA State Officers. The announcement will be made at 3:30 pm (CST) on Facebook.

Following the announcement, the Rural Radio Network will interview the new team on Friday morning.

Next, on May 21 and 22, the association will host Celebrate Nebraska FFA Days. During the event, all awards and recognition from the convention will be announced, state officers will deliver their retiring addresses, and State FFA Degree recipients and other students will be recognized.

