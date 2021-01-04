Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Adds Four More Specialty Plates for Conservation and Park Trails

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) has added to their list of specialty plates, three for conservation and one for Nebraska park trails.

The three wildlife options include a Nebraska bighorn sheep, sandhill crane and an ornate box turtle. The fourth option features a trail scene and the words “The Good Life is Outside.”

The newly designed plates are available now and can be viewed and ordered on nebraskawildlifefund.com Or go to dmv.nebraska.gov/services.

The new plates join a fifth by the NGPC featuring a mountain lion, which was introduced in 2016 and benefits NGPC’s conservation education fund.

The alpha-numerical specialty plates are $5 per year and custom message specialty plates are $40 per year. Revenue from the wildlife plates will benefit the Wildlife Conservation Fund, which supports conservation of Nebraska’s at-risk, threatened and endangered species. Funds from the trail plate will benefit trail maintenance at Nebraska’s state parks.