Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Adds Four More Specialty Plates for Conservation and Park Trails | KRVN Radio

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Adds Four More Specialty Plates for Conservation and Park Trails

BY Nebraska Game and Parks Commission | January 4, 2021
Courtesy/NGPC Wildlife Conservation Fund

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) has added to their list of specialty plates, three for conservation and one for Nebraska park trails.

The three wildlife options include a Nebraska bighorn sheep, sandhill crane and an ornate box turtle. The fourth option features a trail scene and the words “The Good Life is Outside.”

Courtesy/NGPC Wildlife Conservation Fund
Courtesy/NGPC Wildlife Conservation Fund
Courtesy/NGPC Wildlife Conservation Fund
Courtesy/NGPC Wildlife Conservation Fund

The newly designed plates are available now and can be viewed and ordered on nebraskawildlifefund.com Or go to dmv.nebraska.gov/services.

The new plates join a fifth by the NGPC featuring a mountain lion, which was introduced in 2016 and benefits NGPC’s conservation education fund.

Courtesy/NGPC Wildlife Conservation Fund

The alpha-numerical specialty plates are $5 per year and custom message specialty plates are $40 per year. Revenue from the wildlife plates will benefit the Wildlife Conservation Fund, which supports conservation of Nebraska’s at-risk, threatened and endangered species. Funds from the trail plate will benefit trail maintenance at Nebraska’s state parks.

 

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
