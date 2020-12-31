Nebraska Game & Parks to host a free virtual pre-K program: Nature Tails

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a new, virtual series designed for preschoolers. The free Nature Tails will be at 10 a.m. CST on Tuesdays, starting Jan. 12.

Each week, Game and Parks outdoor educators from across the state will kick off nature-themed sessions by reading a children’s book tailored to the theme. Afterward, educators will lead a quick activity for children and their families. The themes are:

Jan. 12 – Mammals

Jan. 19 – Making Observations

Jan. 26 – Owls

Feb. 2 – Groundhogs

Feb. 9 – Seeds

Feb. 16 – Wintertime Fun

No pre-registration is required. To participate, visit bit.ly/NatureTails to login and join the fun.

Unable to attend a live event, but still want to do the activity and hear a book? Each virtual event will be recorded and posted to the Nebraska Game and Parks Education Channel on YouTube. Search “Nebraska Game and Parks Education” on the social platform and subscribe for future videos.

Stay up-to-date with these and other educational events through Facebook/NEGameandParks.

For more information, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.