Nebraska Games and Parks Adds Project WILD | KRVN Radio

Nebraska Games and Parks Adds Project WILD

BY Austin Jacobsen | January 20, 2020
Project WILD provides interdisciplinary conservation and environmental education curriculum and materials that focus on wildlife and conservation for all educators – formal and non-formal, pre-K through high school.

Nebraska’s Project WILD Program offers educator workshop including: Project WILD, Aquatic WILD, Growing Up WILD and Flying WILD. Additionally, we offer many advanced workshops focusing on specific topics such as bats, pollinators, insects and birds.

Workshops are free and provide educators with curriculum guides and resources.

Coordinator Monica Macoubrie spoke with the Rural Radio Network about different workshop opportunities available through Project WILD:

Macoubrie also adds that workshops are not the only educational resource available, as different materials can be used in classrooms to teach about environmental topics:

For more information about the Nebraska Games and Parks or Project WILD, visit outdoornebraska.gov, or outdoornebraska.gov/projectwild.

