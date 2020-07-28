Nebraska got lethal injection drugs from Omaha-area pharmacy

LINCOLN, Neb. – The owner of a pharmacy that provided drugs to Nebraska for use in a 2018 execution is expressing remorse for making the sale, but acknowledging that he knew that prison officials wanted them for a lethal injection. Public records released late Thursday show that Community Pharmacy Services, a pharmacy in Gretna, Nebraska, agreed to sell the drugs to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for two payments totaling $10,500. State officials had refused to identify their supplier until the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in May that they cannot withhold that information.