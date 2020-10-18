class="post-template-default single single-post postid-491902 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Nebraska governor imposes new restrictions as virus surges

BY Associated Press | October 18, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced new restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus amid a surge of new cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that the Republican governor outlined four steps that will go into effect Wednesday: Hospitals must provide 10% of their bed and intensive care unit space for incoming COVID-19 patients. Indoor gatherings, currently allowed up to 75% percent capacity, must drop to 50% capacity.

People at bars and restaurants must remain seated and with no more than eight to a table. And, wedding and funeral receptions must limit table sizes to no more than eight people.

