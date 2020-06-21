Nebraska had nation’s lowest unemployment rate in May

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska has the nation’s lowest unemployment rate in May after taking a big hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.2% last month. That’s down 3.5 percentage points from the rate of 8.7% in April, when unemployment soared due to coronavirus-related social-distancing restrictions.

The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was 13.3%, a decrease of 1.4 percentage points. The second-lowest unemployment rate was in Utah, with 8.5% unemployed. Wyoming came in third, with 8.8%.