Nebraska has 5th-highest rate of new virus infections in US

Omaha, Neb. — A recent surge of coronavirus cases in Nebraska has led to record numbers of hospitalizations, and the state’s rate of new infections now ranks fifth-highest nationally.

The state said a record 343 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 after it reported 734 new cases of the virus Sunday to give Nebraska 58,068 cases since the pandemic began. There have also been 548 deaths linked to the virus.

An Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University shows the rate of new cases per 100,000 Nebraska residents over the past two weeks registered at 531.86, ranking it fifth-highest in the U.S.