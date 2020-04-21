Nebraska Health Care Association needing cloth face masks

To help in the fight against COVID-19, the Nebraska Health Care Association is collecting 5,000 cloth face masks by 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 24, to distribute to Nebraska nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and hospices. If you have immediate access to two-ply cloth masks that are clean and washable, you are asked to mail them to 1200 Libra Drive, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68512, or bring them to a drop-off site at the same address. Please drop them in the available bin packaged five masks per zippered sandwich bag. Email nhca@nehca.org or call 402-435-3551 with questions.