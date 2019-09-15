Nebraska high school girls invited to apply for free, one-day program providing look into orthopedic surgery

Perry Outreach Program encourages careers in medicine, science, engineering

High school girls in 10th through 12th grades with an interest in science, medicine or engineering are invited to apply for the Perry Outreach Program to be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The event is co-sponsored by the University of Nebraska Medical Center Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation.

The Perry Outreach Program is a free, one-day, hands-on experience for female high school students interested in pursuing careers in medicine and engineering. Participants will hear from women leaders and participate in simulated orthopaedic surgeries and biomechanical experiments.

The application, due Oct. 9, and more information, is available at http://perryinitiative.org/programs/student-online-application.

“It is a fun-filled educational day of speakers and hands-on modules where the girls get to use saws, drills, screws and get a glimpse into what orthopaedic surgery is like,” said Maegen Wallace, M.D., assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery at UNMC and a pediatric orthopaedic surgeon at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha.

Founded in 2009, the Perry Initiative was named in honor of Jacquelin Perry, M.D., one of the first female orthopaedic surgeons in the U.S. This is the sixth year UNMC has been involved with the Perry Outreach Program, which partners with medical centers and universities to hold events nationwide each year.

For more information, contact Dayne Urbanovsky at (402) 559-5609 or dayne.urbanovsky@unmc.edu.