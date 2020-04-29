Nebraska Indicator: Sharp Drop in the Economic Outlook for Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb., May 29, 2020 – Nebraska’s leading economic indicator fell sharply during March 2020, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The leading indicator fell by 7.96% in March 2020 as the COVID-19 Pandemic impacted Nebraska’s economy.

“The March decline primarily reflected a spike in initial claims for unemployment insurance and the sharp drop in airline passenger enplanements during the month,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university. “However, other components of the leading indicator also declined as the economic shock spread throughout the economy, including building permits for single-family homes and manufacturing hours-worked.”

“The Nebraska economy should begin to recover sometime in May. However, the sharp drop in the leading economic indicator suggests that the state economy will be smaller in the fall of 2020 than it was in January and February of this year,” said Thompson.

The full report and a technical report describing the indicators are available at the Bureau of Business Research website, http://www.bbr.unl.edu.

