Nebraska inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A Nebraska prison inmate has died after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Omaha World-Herald reports that State Corrections Director Scott Frakes didn’t identify the inmate but said he was in his 50s and had several underlying health conditions.

He died Friday at a Lincoln hospital, where he had tested positive for COVID-19 after being initially admitted two weeks ago. The inmate was serving sentences for burglary, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance.

The crimes committed in Saunders and Lancaster Counties. The department did not reveal where the inmate had been housed.