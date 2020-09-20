Nebraska inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-486222 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 20, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A Nebraska prison inmate has died after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Omaha World-Herald reports that State Corrections Director Scott Frakes didn’t identify the inmate but said he was in his 50s and had several underlying health conditions.

He died Friday at a Lincoln hospital, where he had tested positive for COVID-19 after being initially admitted two weeks ago. The inmate was serving sentences for burglary, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance.

The crimes committed in Saunders and Lancaster Counties. The department did not reveal where the inmate had been housed.

