Nebraska, Iowa target vaping after new federal restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Roughly one month after the federal government announced a new crackdown to keep e-cigarettes away from children, state lawmakers in Iowa and Nebraska are forging ahead with similar proposals of their own.

Both states are considering new laws to raise the minimum age for vaping to 21 years old in addition to other measures to try to restrict the product.

An Iowa Senate Subcommittee advanced the measure earlier this month to raise that state’s legal age from 18 to eliminate the conflict with federal law. In Nebraska, a legislative committee will review its own bill on Tuesday.