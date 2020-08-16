Nebraska jails, prisons struggle to halt coronavirus spread

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Some of Nebraska’s jails and prisons continue to struggle to control the spread of the coronavirus within their walls.

The Douglas County Jail confirmed on Thursday 35 new COVID-19 cases among the jail’s employees and seven new cases among inmates. Since the onset of the pandemic, a total of 92 employees, two contractors and 66 prisoners have tested positive at the jail.

The Nebraska state prisons system has also seen a spate of new confirmed cases among staff. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Thursday that two more staffers with the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln had tested positive, bringing the total number of prison staffers across the state infected to 54.