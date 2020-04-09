Nebraska jobless claims hit record for 3rd straight week

LINCOLN – Nebraska saw record unemployment yet again last week as the new coronavirus forced more businesses to lay off workers. The U.S. Department of Labor says the state received 26,788 new unemployment claims during the week that ended April 4. The new numbers mark the third straight week with a record-setting increase. The previous record of 24,725 was set in the prior week as state officials imposed new social-distancing restrictions on business and residents hunkered down at home to keep the virus from spreading. That number surpassed the earlier record of 15,700 new claims, which had been set the week before.