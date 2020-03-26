Nebraska Jobless Claims Soar With Rise in Virus Numbers

Officials say Nebraska’s initial claims for unemployment skyrocketed with the nation’s last week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The filings rose to nearly 16,000 from a little less than 800 the week before. The dire financial news comes as two more COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Nebraska, bringing the state total to 68.

The announcement Wednesday night follows the Legislature’s approval of an $83.6 million emergency relief package to help public health officials respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the bill that will provide money for additional medical and cleaning supplies, tests and overtime for state health care workers.