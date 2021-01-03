class="post-template-default single single-post postid-505416 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska jobless, pandemic assistance claims dip slightly | KRVN Radio

Nebraska jobless, pandemic assistance claims dip slightly

BY Associated Press | January 3, 2021
Home News Regional News
Nebraska jobless, pandemic assistance claims dip slightly

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – New unemployment and pandemic assistance claims in Nebraska dropped slightly last week. The state Department of Labor says it received 2,680 new unemployment claims and 284 pandemic unemployment assistance claims during the week that ended Saturday.

aThose numbers are down by a total of 65 from the previous week. State officials say the number of continuing unemployment claims was 11,596, while the number of continuing pandemic assistance claims 5,606. Those numbers are down by a total of 636 from the prior week.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: