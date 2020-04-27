Nebraska Joint Information Center Update for Monday April 27, 2020

April 27, 2020 (LINCOLN, Neb.)

COVID-19 Case Updates

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Dashboard

3,028 positive tests — 19,335 negative tests — 56 deaths

United States The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website:

928,619 cases — 52,459 deaths

Globally World Health Organization Situation Report

2,804,796 cases — 193,710 deaths

Johns Hopkins University of Medicine COVID-19 Dashboard

3,002,303 cases — 208,131 deaths

State of Nebraska Updates

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Office https://governor.nebraska.gov

NEW At his 12:15 p.m. news conference today, Gov. Ricketts encouraged all businesses in Nebraska to work with their bankers to get applications in for the Payroll Protection Program as soon as possible. Congress approved additional funding for the program, and Gov. Ricketts wants Nebraskans to request funds if needed.

NEW Gov. Ricketts asked Nebraskans to continue to follow the health care directives of the health district where they live. “If you are in a health district where your restrictions have not been relaxed, please stay home,” Ricketts said. He also asked that people not travel to another area where restrictions have been relaxed. Nebraskans should wait until restrictions have been lifted in their own health care district to, for example, go out and get a haircut or eat at a restaurant.

NEW Gov. Ricketts reported that the State of Nebraska has continued to distribute personal protective equipment to public health districts across the state including:

1.127 million pairs of gloves

1.352 masks/face shields

45,060 gowns, and

1,931 gallons of hand sanitizer

NEW Gov. Ricketts announced that his news briefings will continue at 2 p.m. each week day this week. In addition, there will be two Spanish language updates at 5 p.m. on Tues and Thursday on Facebook Live and he will be featured on NETs Speaking of Nebraska program at 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

REMINDER Gov. Ricketts reminded Nebraskans to visit testnebraska.com to complete an online assessment. Test Nebraska will assess, test and track COVID-19 cases in the state. The program will help the state increase testing which is important to stop the spread of the virus in the state and especially important when restrictions are lifted. The increased testing will allow only those who test positive to stay home while those who test negative can return to work. Ricketts said the testing will be free for Nebraskans and will give the state real-time information about COVID-19. As part of the plan, Nebraskans are asked to take the #TestNebraskaChallenge and to nominate five friends to take the test. Assessment is also available in Spanish. The first two sites will be Omaha and Grand Island. Currently, 89,000 people have signed up.

REMINDER In addition, Gov. Ricketts reminded Nebraskans, that the state is on day 18 of 21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy

Please follow these Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the 10-person limit. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports and no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.

NEW Department of Economic Development

Director Tony Goins joined the governor at his news conference to discuss the Get Nebraska Growing Task Force,

which is working to restore growth in the Nebraska economy. Goins will lead the task force, which will include businesses leaders. The task force will identify best practices and guidelines that will reopen businesses impacted by COVID-19. Community leaders who have ideas to share with the task force can send them in writing to ded.info@nebraska.gov “We want families to know that they will be safe and secure when they visit Nebraska businesses,” Goins said. For more information, community leaders can call: 800-426-6505

Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) COVID-19 Information | DHHS News Releases

COVID-19 Dashboard now includes hospitalization data:

Dashboard link:

Other DHHS Links and Information COVID-19 Information | DHHS News Releases

Nebraska COVID-19 Information Line: (402) 552-6645. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST – every day.

Hours: State agencies are sharing information using the #NECOVID19 Hashtag

DHHS has produced COVID-19 announcements available in English and En Español . Directed Health Measures translated in Spanish and Vietnamese are now available for Douglas, Cass, Sarpy and Lancaster counties. http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx#SectionLink1

and Directed Health Measures translated in Spanish and Vietnamese are now available for Douglas, Cass, Sarpy and Lancaster counties. Review the Health Alert Network (HAN) for recent information and guidelines for health care providers.

Military Department

NEW The Nebraska Military Department activated a fourth mobile testing team that began collecting test samples over the weekend in Dakota County.A total of 335 Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are supporting COVID-19 response efforts in Nebraska.

Four mobile testing teams continue to provide support to local health districts. As of April 26, the teams have collected 3,348 test samples in 17 health department districts across the state.

In addition, 69 soldiers and airmen are supporting food packaging with Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha and food packaging and distribution with Food Bank of Lincoln.

The Nebraska National Guard will be updating this album with photos throughout the COVID-19 response

Department of Administrative Services

A number of state agencies and private organizations have received inquiries from Nebraska manufacturers that have the capabilities to provide needed medical equipment for hospitals and medical providers. The Nebraska Department of Administrative Services (DAS) has partnered with the Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NMEP) to help organize the manufacturers with these capabilities and connect them with the medical community.

For manufacturers please visit https://go.unl.edu/criticalmanufacturing to register your company and list the products your company is able to produce in short deadlines. For people in the medical community that want to access these companies and order needed supplies, please contact: Doug Carlson, Chief Procurement Officer for the State of Nebraska, doug.carlson@nebraska.gov, 402-471-0972

Department of Agriculture (NDA) nda.nebraska.gov

Nurseries and Garden Centers: The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has created guidance for nurseries and garden centers to help keep customers healthy and to slow the spread of COVID-19. All nurseries and garden centers should first consult with their local health department to ensure that the business is able to meet all local health department guidelines. Nursery and garden center guidance and additional agriculture-related information can be found on NDA’s website at: www.nda.nebraska.gov/COVID-19.

Department of Banking and Finance

The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance posted three new Consumer Advisories on its website alerting Nebraskans to investment threats and COVID-19 related investment schemes, along with guidance and tips to avoid scammers.

The April 21, 2020 Consumer Advisories can be found at https://ndbf.nebraska.gov/about/covid-19-consumer-and-industry-guidance under the ‘Consumer Guidance’ tab.

Department of Corrections corrections.nebraska.gov

NDCS has COVID-19 related information on its webpage at https://corrections.nebraska.gov/ndcs-coronavirus-health-update.

Department of Economic Development https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/nded-covid19/

Business owners or nonprofit leaders are being asked to fill out a survey to report on how COVID-19 has impacted their organizations. The response will help the State of Nebraska, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, the University of Nebraska and other partners understand the impact coronavirus has had on revenue and workforce—and find the best ways to support our business and nonprofit community during this crisis. Make your voice heard at https://bit.ly/NE-Biz-Survey-2020.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, the University of Nebraska and other business-related organizations are reaching out to Nebraska businesses to better understand the initial and potential future impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the revenue and workforce of business organizations.

The goal is to find the best ways to support the Nebraska business community. The Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) at the University of Nebraska is working with Dr. Josie Schafer at UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research (CPAR)—and in collaboration with Dr. Eric Thompson at UNL, Dr. Dave Dearmont at the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Pete Thompson at the Omaha Chamber—to develop a survey for Nebraska businesses. CPAR will capture the survey results and publish the statewide report. The survey will be in both English and Spanish language versions.

Applies to non-profit leaders as well as business leaders We want to understand challenges as we develop support strategies Survey will help as we work to restore growth/plan for the future

The survey launched today at 2 pm and will run through Friday, April 24 at 5 p.m. (10 days total).

Department of Environment and Energy http://dee.ne.gov

NDEE has issued guidance for indoor and outdoor pools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department recommends pools, spas and spray parks carefully evaluate state and local Directed Health Measures, and close or delay opening until they are lifted.

Current Centers for Disease Control guidance states the novel Coronavirus is not spread in pool water if proper pool chemistry is maintained; however, there is a concern for common areas and people being in close contact.

For more information, please refer to the memo on our COVID-19 page.

Department of Insurance

CARES Act payments will have no impact on ACA Marketplace subsidies according to the Nebraska Department of Insurance.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, calls for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to make economic impact payments of up to $1,200 per taxpayer and $500 for each qualifying child, adjusted based on income. The federal government has announced that any money received due to the CARES Act does not need to be included as income on an application for individual health insurance coverage through healthcare.gov.

In addition, payments received through the CARES Act do not impact an individual’s eligibility for financial assistance for health care coverage through the Marketplace or eligibility for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). For more information, visit IRS Coronavirus Tax Relief or https://www.healthcare.gov/coronavirus/.

Department of Labor NEworks.nebraska.gov and dol.nebraska.gov

NEW There were 12,045 new unemployment insurance claims filed during the week ending April 18, a decrease of more than 24 percent from the previous week when 15,943 initial claims were filed. There were 41,727 filed in the entire 2019 calendar year. Spreadsheets showing claims data are available here and will be updated every Thursday. Initial claims are filed by individuals to request a determination of eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits. NDOL processes initial unemployment insurance claims and, if an individual meets eligibility criteria, benefits are paid for each week of continued unemployment.

Claims by Industry

The highest counts of initial claims were in the Health Care and Social Assistance industry (1,529), which decreased 22.5 percent from the prior week (1,973). All industries had declines in initial claims from the prior week except for Manufacturing and Transportation and Warehousing, which saw an increase of 11.4 percent and 59.2 percent respectively.

Filing a Claim

Any worker in a non-paid status due to COVID-19 may file a claim for unemployment insurance benefits. Unemployment claims in Nebraska are filed online at NEworks.nebraska.gov. The NEworks mobile app is available to download for free. After filing a new initial claim, applicants must certify their eligibility every week that they continue to be unemployed by logging into their NEworks account. These weekly certifications must be completed even while the new claim is still being processed. Claim and payment status can also be viewed by logging into the NEworks account.

CARES Act

The federal CARES Act created a temporary program that offers benefits to individuals not eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits including the self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, and others (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or PUA). The act also increases the amount an individual on regular unemployment or PUA will receive by $600 for every week an individual is unemployed. All individuals who qualify will receive $600 in additional benefits for each eligible week of unemployment through July 25. Workers who have been affected by the pandemic should file a claim for unemployment. NDOL will automatically review every claim that comes in for eligibility under the CARES Act.

Department of Motor Vehicles DMV news releases

Department of Natural Resources

On April 23, 125 years ago, NeDNR began its mission to safeguard Nebraska’s most precious natural resource through sound partnerships, cooperation and science-based decision making to help grow Nebraska’s future. Our agency continues to ensure that critical water-related information remains available (see https://dnr.nebraska.gov/.) Be assured that our staff continue to update vital information, including real-time streamgaging information, during this pandemic.

To support National Flood Insurance Program policyholders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA is extending its 30-day grace period for policy renewals up to 120 days. This is effective for National Flood Insurance Program policies with an expiration date between February 13 – June 15, 2020.

FEMA also has some guidance on flood insurance claims during this time. It allows for the claims to be adjusted remotely without an adjustor visiting the property.

Department of Revenue

During the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Nebraska Department of Revenue provides guidance, direction, or pertinent public information such items may be found here. The most current information will be posted to the department’s website under “Featured Information”. Taxpayer Assistance is also available online and by phone, and contact information may be found here.

Department of Transportation

Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) launched a new Traffic Count Dashboard as an informational resource for Nebraskans. NDOT has been reporting traffic data since March 1 to track the impact of COVID-19 on statewide traffic volumes. The Traffic Count Dashboard will be updated weekly and can be viewed using the following link:

Lottery https://nelottery.com/homeapp/article/4220/display

Nebraska Lottery players with prizes up to $19,999 are encouraged to claim by mail. Instructions for claiming prizes by mail can be found at https://nelottery.com/homeapp/article/4220/display Regional Lottery Claim Centers in Grand Island, Norfolk, North Platte, and Scottsbluff are closed to the public, but Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln and the Omaha Claim Center are open. Call 402-471-6100 to confirm office hours before claiming a prize in person at these locations.

Game and Parks Commission http://outdoornebraska.gov/healthinfo/

In a proactive effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is prohibiting overnight camping at state parks, state recreation areas and wildlife management areas through Friday, May 8 and state park area lodging and cabins are closed through May 8 as well.

For a list of all Game and Parks cancellations, postponements and closures, go to: OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo . For more detailed information about how coronavirus cancellations may affect customers, check the Frequently Asked Questions page at OutdoorNebraska.gov/covid19faqs or use the Contact Us form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/contact . Past news release are available online: http://magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/category/news/

Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (NCDHH)

NCDHH has the following VLOGs online relating to COVID-19:

COVID-19: Educational Resources & Communication Access NCDHH Executive Director John Wyvill discusses the importance of ensuring you and your child are prepared and receiving education information during transition to remote-learning.

COVID-19: Deaf and Hard of Hearing Organizations Stress Importance of Communication Access NCDHH Behavioral Health Coordinator Carly Weyers provides information on how to best keep informed with full communication access on announcements related to COVID-19.

COVID-19: NCDHH Offices and Social Distancing Information regarding preventative measures to keep you and the NCDHH team healthy featuring Behavioral Health Coordinator, Carly Weyers.

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency https://nema.nebraska.gov/news

REMINDER There is no essential staffing list maintained by the State of Nebraska for people who have jobs to perform. Individuals leaving their homes in order to perform an activity or function for their jobs DO NOT need to carry or present any letter, identification card or other paper proving that they are allowed to leave their home.

Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal has developed an electronic burn permit that can be used by fire chiefs across the state beginning today. It allows fire departments to review, approve and issue burn permits without having to meet in-person with those who are requesting them, thus promoting social distancing and reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission to the firefighting community.

To obtain a PDF copy of the electronic burn permit, or to find out more, a fire chief can contact Assistant State Fire Marshal Doug Hohbein by email at doug.hohbein@nebraska.gov and request one. Requirements for the proper issuance and use of the permit are included on page 2 of the permit.

The issuance and use of electronic burn permits will terminate 30 days after the COVID-19 declared State of Emergency has been withdrawn.”

Nebraska State Patrol

Since March 19, when the first Directed Health Measure was issued by Governor Ricketts, Troopers have cited 100 motorists for speeding at more than 100 miles per hour. That figure compares to 61 during the same period in 2019.

Those 100 speeders stopped for traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour were located in 21 different Nebraska counties.

Additionally, 210 motorists have been cited for driving between 90 and 99 miles per hour during the last 35 days. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports that traffic volume on Nebraska’s interstates and highways has dropped by about 35 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska State Treasurer’s Office

Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Unclaimed Property Division offices are closed to the public. Treasurer’s Office staff are available by phone at 402-471-8497 or 877-572-9688 and will continue to process claims mailed into the Lincoln office or filed online.

Office of the Chief Information Officer Website

Malicious cyber threat actors are capitalizing on the global attention surrounding COVID-19 to facilitate scams, distribute malware, and send phishing emails. We ask all Nebraskans to practice the following safe security habits online:

Exercise caution in handling any email with a COVID-19-related subject line, attachment or hyperlink, and be wary of social media pleas, texts or calls related to COVID-19. Tips for Avoiding Social Engineering and Phishing Attacks: https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/tips/ST04-014

Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails and be wary of email attachments. Tips for Using Caution with Email Attachments: https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/tips/ST04-010

Use trusted sources—such as legitimate, government websites—for up-to-date, fact-based information about COVID-19.

Look at the email address, not just the sender. A genuine email from a legitimate organization would have the organization’s name in the domain name, indicating that it is coming from someone at the organization.

Do not reveal personal or financial information in an email, and do not respond to email solicitations for this information.

Verify a charity’s authenticity before making donations.

Look for obvious grammatical errors and be wary of any emails that have implied consequences for failure to comply with demands.

Communications platforms guidance for individuals and organizations

Due to COVID-19, an increasing number of individuals and organizations are turning to communications platforms—such as Webex, Zoom and Microsoft Teams— for online meetings. In turn, malicious cyber actors are hijacking online meetings that are not secured with passwords or that use unpatched software.

Tips for defending against online meeting hijacking

Do not make meetings public. Instead, require a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control the admittance of guests.

Do not share a link to a meeting on an unrestricted publicly available social media post. Provide the link directly to specific people.

Manage screen sharing options. Change screen sharing to “Host Only.”

Ensure users are using the updated version of remote access/meeting applications.

Ensure telework policies address requirements for physical and information security.

Public Service Commission

Secretary of State’s Office

Register to vote in-person deadline

May 1 – Fill out and sign the voter registration online form. Because County offices are closed to the public you can drop off your voter registration at your local county building voter box located outside for in-person voter registration. https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/

Early ballot request form to be returned by the deadline or it will not be processed

May 1 – Early ballot application must be received by 6:00 pm

May 12 – Poll open and early ballots have until close of polls to have them turned in

82 percent of likely voters to vote early in Nebraska’s primary election

450,000 – The number of ballots that have been mailed out

161,678 – The number of ballots that have been returned

Early vote mail-in ballot request

May 1 The last day to request an early ballot

May 12 Primary election, poles open and the last day to return your ballot – by close of poll

State Partner Updates

American Red Cross

In coordination with the FDA, the Red Cross, along with blood industry partners, is seeking people who are fully recovered from the new coronavirus to sign up to donate plasma to help current COVID-19 patients. People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease. To learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

Medical Reserve Corps and Community Emergency Response Teams

The Central Nebraska MRC assisted in the setup of a drive-thru testing site in Kearney. The Central Nebraska MRC has also been assisting local health departments with the pickup and distribution of Strategic National Stockpile supplies for COVID-19 response, and have been requested to assist in COVID-19 contact tracing for two local health departments.

MRC volunteers from both the Eastern Nebraska/Western Iowa MRC and the Southeast Nebraska have been supporting the Three Rivers Health Department with contact tracing and will continue to do so for the next few weeks. The Eastern Nebraska/Western Iowa and Southeast Nebraska are also working with Public Health Solutions in Crete to organize a deployment of members to the area to assist in COVID-19 response.

All MRCs and CERT teams remain at the ready throughout the state and are working with their local partners to better respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Nebraska. The MRC Unit Coordinator Leadership has been working with DHHS to help affiliate volunteers to assist in local COVID-19 responses throughout Nebraska. Those interested in volunteering with their local MRC can contact Quinn Lewandowski at quinn.lewandowski@nebraska.gov.

Natural Resources Districts (NRDs):

Want to visit an NRD recreation area? Check for closures and access limitations by visiting: www.nrdnet.org/recreation.

NRD employees doing field work are essential workers. Landowners and the public should allow them to do their work uninterrupted.

University of Nebraska Medical Center | Nebraska Medicine

UNMC experts answer questions about COVID-19 https://www.unmc.edu/coronavirus/media.html

