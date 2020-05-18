Nebraska Joint Information Center Update for Monday May 18, 2020

Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy:

Stay home. Do not take unnecessary trips outside the home. Respect the 10-person limit. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports and no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.

COVID-19 Case Updates

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Dashboard

10,348 positive tests — 57,153 negative tests — 123 deaths

Leading Counties (Cities) Hospital Beds Douglas (Omaha) 2,362 Staffed Beds 3,888 Dakota (South Sioux City) 1,458 Percent of Beds Available 45% Hall (Grand Island) 1,430 Percent of ICU Available 40% Dawson (Lexington) 805 Percent of Vents Available 77% Lancaster (Lincoln) 800 25 counties report no cases 10 counties have only 1 case Source: DHHS Dashboard Colfax (Schuyler) 516 Platte (Columbus) 451 Saline (Crete) 413 Sarpy (Bellevue, Papillion) 342 Madison (Norfolk, Madison) 271 Adams (Hastings) 252 Dodge (Fremont) 242

United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

1,467,065 cases — 88,709 deaths

Globally World Health Organization Situation Report

4,618,821 cases — 311,847 deaths

Johns Hopkins University of Medicine COVID-19 Dashboard

4,769,177 cases — 316,898 deaths

State of Nebraska Updates

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Office https://governor.nebraska.gov

NEW At his 2 p.m. news conference today, Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed it National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week in Nebraska. Dr. James Smith, chair of the State EMS Board, outlined the important work EMS practitioners and partners do across the state. EMS Week provides an opportunity to recognize EMS staff who safeguard the health, safety and wellbeing of their communities. The theme for this year’s event is Ready Today, Preparing for Tomorrow. Smith noted that President Gerald Ford, a Nebraska native, established EMS Week in 1974.

NEW This week, Gov. Ricketts will hold 2 p.m. news conferences each weekday, Spanish news conferences at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and he will participate in the NET program Speaking of Nebraska on Thursday evening.

Visit TestNebraska.com

As the state continues its battle against coronavirus, every Nebraskan can help to keep Nebraska healthy and get Nebraska moving again. Crush the curve and beat the virus by going to TestNebraska.com and taking a quick five-minute assessment. This assessment will help determine where testing needs to occur. Nebraskans at risk of exposure to the virus will be contacted to schedule an appointment to get tested. Please take five minutes and go to TestNebraska.com to get assessed. This week testing sites are open Monday through Saturday in Lincoln Omaha; in North Platte, today (Monday); in West Point, today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday); in Thedford on Tuesday; and in Dakota City and Scottsbluff on Thursday and Friday.

Tests are being performed free of charge even if an individual does not have health insurance. Additionally, no one will be denied treatment for COVID-19 because of an inability to pay. The Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched a COVID-19 Uninsured Program Portal where health care providers who have tested or treated individuals with a COVID-19 diagnosis can submit claims for reimbursement.

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency https://nema.nebraska.gov/news

NEW NEMA continues to operate the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) with conference calls each week among the emergency support function coordinators, weekly calls with county emergency managers and daily Joint Information Center calls with public information officers.

NEW Some of the financial assistance that has been distributed in Nebraska is as follows:

Small Business Administration Programs:

https://www.sba.gov/sites/default/files/2020-04/PPP%20Deck%20copy.pdf

https://www.sba.gov/sites/default/files/2020-05/EIDL%20COVID-19%20Advance%205.8.20_0.pdf

Payroll Protection Program: 23,477 Grants/Loans $2,988,890,489

Economic Injury Loans: 17,198 Loans $53,749,000

FEMA Requests for Public Assistance:

293 requests submitted

Department of the Treasury

https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/treasury-irs-deliver-89-point-5-million-economic-impact-payments-in-first-three-weeks-release-state-by-state-economic-impact-payment-figures

https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/Census-Data-and-Methodology-Final.pdf

Stimulus Payments to Nebraska Citizens ($1,200/person payment): 562,422 payments $1,070,565,880

CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund has distributed $1,250,000,000 to the State of Nebraska

Department of Transportation

https://www.faa.gov/airports/cares_act/media/cares-act-airport-grant-amounts.pdf):

Federal Aviation Administration Payments to 72 Airports $64,602,995

Eppley Field, Omaha $32,821,258

Kearney Regional, Kearney $16,874,151

Lincoln Airport, Lincoln $ 5,612,944

North Platte Regional, North Platte $ 3,859,446

Central Nebraska, Grand Island $ 2,666,378

Western Nebraska, Scottsbluff $ 1,058,818

Blair Municipal, Blair $ 69,000

Fremont Municipal, Fremont $ 69,000

Norfolk Regional, Norfolk $ 69,000

Alliance Municipal $ 30,000

Aurora Municipal $ 30,000

Broken Bow Municipal $ 30,000

Central City Municipal $ 30,000

Chadron Municipal $ 30,000

Columbus Municipal $ 30,000

Cozad Municipal $ 30,000

Crete Municipal $ 30,000

Fairbury Municipal $ 30,000

Fairmont State Airfield $ 30,000

Brenner Field, Falls City $ 30,000

Grant Municipal $ 30,000

Hastings Municipal $ 30,000

Brewster Field, Holdrege $ 30,000

Imperial Municipal $ 30,000

Jim Kelly Field, Lexington $ 30,000

Ben Nelson Regional, McCook $ 30,000

Pioneer Village Field, Minden $ 30,000

Millard Field, Omaha $ 30,000

O’Neill Municipal $ 30,000

Pender Municipal $ 30,000

Plattsmouth Municipal $ 30,000

Seward Municipal $ 30,000

Lloyd Carr Field, Sidney $ 30,000

Tekamah Municipal $ 30,000

Miller Field, Valentine $ 30,000

Wahoo Municipal $ 30,000

Stan Morris Field, Wayne $ 30,000

York Municipal $ 30,000

Ainsworth Regional $ 20,000

Albion Municipal $ 20,000

Alma Municipal $ 20,000

Stuart-Atkinson Municipal $ 20,000

Rock County, Bassett $ 20,000

Beatrice Municipal $ 20,000

Cram Field, Burwell $ 20,000

Cambridge Municipal $ 20,000

Creighton Municipal $ 20,000

Curtis Municipal $ 20,000

David City Municipal $ 20,000

Gordon Municipal $ 20,000

Hartington Municipal $ 20,000

Harvard State, Harvard $ 20,000

Hebron Municipal $ 20,000

Grant County, Hyannis $ 20,000

Kimball Municipal $ 20,000

Loup City Municipal $ 20,000

Nebraska City Municipal $ 20,000

Neligh Municipal $ 20,000

Ogallala Municipal $ 20,000

Evelyn Sharp Field, Ord $ 20,000

Garden County, Oshkosh $ 20,000

Pawnee City Municipal $ 20,000

Red Cloud Municipal $ 20,000

Modisett Field, Rushville $ 20,000

Scribner State, Scribner $ 20,000

Superior Municipal $ 20,000

Tecumseh Municipal $ 20,000

Thomas County, Thedford $ 20,000

Wallace Municipal $ 20,000

Farington Field, Auburn $ 1,000

Billy Ray Field, Chappell $ 1,000

Sargent Municipal $ 1,000

TOTAL: $64,602,995

Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) COVID-19 Information | DHHS News Releases

Guidance documents are available at: http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Nebraska-Guidance-Documents.aspx

Other DHHS Links and Information

Nebraska COVID-19 Information Line: (402) 552-6645. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST – every day.

Hours: State agencies are sharing information using the #NECOVID19 Hashtag

DHHS has produced COVID-19 announcements available in:

o English

o En Español (Spanish)

o Thông tin bằng tiếng Việt (Vietnamese)

o Informations en français (French)

o 中文信息 (Chinese)

o 한국어 정보 (Korean),

o American Sign Language Videos

Military Department

NEW A total of 593 Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have supported COVID-19 response efforts in Nebraska to date, and 420 are on duty currently for COVID-19 response missions.

Six mobile testing teams and two Test Nebraska support teams continue to support local health districts. As of May 17, the teams have collected 25,256 test samples in support of 19 health department districts and 40 counties across the state.

Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food packaging with Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha, and food packaging and distribution with Food Bank of Lincoln.

The Nebraska Air National Guard completed a flyover salute to Nebraska’s heroes today, flying over more than 30 communities and hospitals across the state.

The Nebraska National Guard will be updating this album with photos throughout the COVID-19 response.

Nebraska Department of Transportation

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced that, for the seventh straight week, statewide traffic volumes are down over 20 percent. NDOT has been reporting traffic data since March 1 to track the impact of COVID-19 on statewide traffic volumes. NDOT noted that traffic volumes have leveled off at around 20 percent below the 2016-2018 average after peaking at 35 percent in mid-April.

The Traffic Count Dashboard will be updated weekly and can be viewed using the following link: https://gis.ne.gov/portal/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/4473552a18f34645ad0dede3ae1105ce

Department of Administrative Services

A number of state agencies and private organizations have received inquiries from Nebraska manufacturers that have the capabilities to provide needed medical equipment for hospitals and medical providers. The Nebraska Department of Administrative Services (DAS) has partnered with the Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NMEP) to help organize the manufacturers with these capabilities and connect them with the medical community.

For manufacturers please visit https://go.unl.edu/criticalmanufacturing to register your company and list the products your company is able to produce in short deadlines. For people in the medical community that want to access these companies and order needed supplies, please contact: Doug Carlson, Chief Procurement Officer for the State of Nebraska, doug.carlson@nebraska.gov, 402-471-0972

Department of Agriculture (NDA) nda.nebraska.gov

Nurseries and Garden Centers: The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has created guidance for nurseries and garden centers to help keep customers healthy and to slow the spread of COVID-19. All nurseries and garden centers should first consult with their local health department to ensure that the business is able to meet all local health department guidelines. Nursery and garden center guidance and additional agriculture-related information can be found on NDA’s website at: www.nda.nebraska.gov/COVID-19.

Department of Banking and Finance

The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance is extending its temporary suspension of examinations of financial institutions from April 24 to May 15. This extension will further allow state-chartered banks, credit unions and other financial entities to continue to assist their customers in Paycheck Protection Program requests, loan restructuring and other service items. The department expects to resume offsite examinations in early June 2020. The department’s Statement on Examinations is online here.

Department of Corrections corrections.nebraska.gov

NDCS has COVID-19 related information on its webpage at https://corrections.nebraska.gov/ndcs-coronavirus-health-update.

Department of Economic Development https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/nded-covid19/

DED is working to inform and assist businesses during Nebraska’s ongoing response to COVID-19. Information for businesses is available on the DED website. DED is committed to serving Nebraskans facing financial challenges during this time, and understands that local economic leaders will play an important role in creating regional solutions for businesses and their workforce. The department’s Field Services Team is working with business leaders in these regions to address ongoing COVID-19 challenges.

Department of Environment and Energy http://dee.ne.gov

NDEE has developed a COVID-19 information webpage that includes a message from the Director, links to state and federal resources, and NDEE-related issues. Webpage address is: http://deq.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/onWeb/COVID

Additional new items on the NDEE COVID-19 webpage include:

NDEE has partnered with Nebraska lending institutions on possible loan relief for Dollar and Energy Saving Loans due to the COVID – 19 pandemic. If a borrower needs extra time to make payments, the borrower works with the lending institution to defer payments. Provided the lender meets conditions established by NDEE, the borrower can receive extended time to repay DESL loans. For more information, go to: https://neo.ne.gov/programs/loans/lenders/lenders-covid-19.html

NDEE has developed a new guidance document, “Emergency Disposal of Animal Carcasses Associated with a Non-Disease-Related Mass Mortality Event” to help Nebraska livestock producers plan to deal with catastrophic animal mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic. The URL to the mass mortality guidance page is http://dee.ne.gov/publica.nsf/pages/20-006 .

to help Nebraska livestock producers plan to deal with catastrophic animal mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic. The URL to the mass mortality guidance page is . NDEE is allowing a temporary period for operations to have more livestock on site than permitted for. This is to help producers who may have issues with hauling livestock to packing plants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to current circumstances, there may be instances where dairies are unable to send milk to processors because of a lack of the ability to process the milk. NDEE is allowing for the disposal of excess milk and milk products in Livestock Waste Control Facilities (LWCF) from dairies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Municipal lagoons and treatment systems are not included in this exception.

NDEE has issued guidance for indoor and outdoor pools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department recommends pools, spas and spray parks carefully evaluate state and local Directed Health Measures, and close or delay opening until they are lifted.

Department of Insurance

Issued a consumer alert, “Medicare Enrollment Due to Loss of Employer Coverage.” The alert provides guidance on how Medicare-eligible individuals can enroll in Medicare when they no longer have employer-sponsored health insurance following job loss due to the impact of COVID-19.

Department of Labor NEworks.nebraska.gov and dol.nebraska.gov

The Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) announced today that unemployment insurance benefit payments reached a record high during the week ending May 9. Total benefits paid were nearly $104 million, including regular benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments. Last week also saw 24,218 new individuals receive benefit payments.

Benefit Payments

The chart below shows new individuals paid over time. Increases can be seen with the start of payments for COVID-19 claims, the implementation of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and the Governor’s April 30 Executive Order. Since May 1, Regular and PUA benefits paid each week can be found here.

Initial Claims

There were 6,313 new regular unemployment insurance claims filed during the week ending May 9, 2020. This is a decrease of 0.5 percent from the previous week when 6,350 initial claims were filed. The highest number of new claims filed during the pandemic was 26,539 claims during the week ending April 4. There were 1,363 new PUA claims filed last week. Spreadsheets showing regular and PUA claims data are available here and will be updated every Thursday.

Initial claims are filed by individuals to request a determination of eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits. NDOL processes initial unemployment insurance claims and, if an individual meets eligibility criteria, benefits are paid for each week of continued unemployment.

Continued Weeks Claimed

There were 65,191 continued weeks of regular unemployment claimed last week. Continued weeks refer to the individual weeks of unemployment claimed after a person applies for benefits. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the highest number of continued weeks was in the second week of 2010 when there were 26,075 continued weeks claimed. There were 16,389 continued weeks of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimed last week.

Claims by Industry

The highest counts of initial claims were in manufacturing (955), which increased 12.7 percent from the prior week (847). This is the second week in a row manufacturing is the top industry for initial claims since the spike in claims due to COVID-19. Construction saw an increase of 19 percent over the prior week. Most industries had declines in initial claims from the prior week.

Filing A Claim

Any worker in a non-paid status due to COVID-19 may file a claim for unemployment insurance benefits. Unemployment claims in Nebraska are filed online at NEworks.nebraska.gov. The NEworks mobile app is available to download for free.

CARES Act

The federal CARES Act created a temporary program that offers benefits to individuals not eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits including the self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, and others (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or PUA). The act also increases the amount an individual on regular unemployment or PUA will receive by $600 for every week an individual is unemployed. All individuals who qualify will receive $600 in additional benefits for each eligible week of unemployment through July 25. Workers who have been affected by the pandemic should file a claim for unemployment. NDOL will automatically review every claim that comes in for eligibility under the CARES Act.

Reminders

Weekly Claims: After filing a new claim, applicants must certify their eligibility every week that they continue to be unemployed by logging into their NEworks account. These weekly certifications must be completed even while the new claim is still being processed.

Short-Time Compensation: Employers who have Short-Time Compensation plans must file weekly certifications for employees listed on the plan in order for these employees to receive payment. Employees under STC plans should not file weekly claims.

Waivers Extended: The waivers of the requirements to search for work and serve an unpaid waiting week have been extended through August 1. Employer charging for benefits paid due to COVID-19 has also been waived through Aug. 1.

Refusing Work: Employers who suspect a worker is refusing a job in order to continue collecting unemployment benefits may report these workers to ndol.uiworkrefusal@nebraska.gov. Workers with pre-existing conditions should work with their employers before being called back to work.

Department of Motor Vehicles DMV news releases

Gov. Ricketts’ executive order 20-05 extends the expiration date of all valid driver’s licenses, CDLs, state IDs, titles, and registrations due to expire on or after March 1st. All credentials will remain valid until 30 days after the order has been lifted. While nobody is required to renew their license or registrations, online services are available at dmv.nebraska.gov for those who wish to do so. Drive tests are not being provided at any locations statewide; however, some offices do remain open for walk in services.

Department of Natural Resources

On April 23, 125 years ago, NeDNR began its mission to safeguard Nebraska’s most precious natural resource through sound partnerships, cooperation and science-based decision making to help grow Nebraska’s future. Our agency continues to ensure that critical water-related information remains available (see https://dnr.nebraska.gov/.) Be assured that our staff continue to update vital information, including real-time streamgaging information, during this pandemic.

To support National Flood Insurance Program policyholders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA is extending its 30-day grace period for policy renewals up to 120 days. This is effective for National Flood Insurance Program policies with an expiration date between February 13 – June 15, 2020.

For more information, visit the FEMA website https://nfipservices.floodsmart.gov/

FEMA also has some guidance on flood insurance claims during this time. It allows for the claims to be adjusted remotely without an adjustor visiting the property.

Department of Revenue

During the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Nebraska Department of Revenue provides guidance, direction, or pertinent public information such items may be found here. The most current information will be posted to the department’s website under “Featured Information”. Taxpayer Assistance is also available online and by phone, and contact information may be found here.

Game and Parks Commission http://outdoornebraska.gov/healthinfo/

Nebraskans may begin enjoying recreational vehicle camping by reservation only at select state park areas starting May 20. Park areas will be selected based on where social distancing and group-size recommendations can be maintained for public health.

State designated beach and swimming areas will be closed until further notice, in part due to recent incidents at multiple state park venues. All other current closures to facilities will be extended through May 31.

“We sympathize with those who have been affected by this virus and the rippling effects of trying to contain it, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of people who are passionate about camping,” Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas said.

Our park grounds remain open for day-use activities, such as fishing, hiking and wildlife viewing.

For more information:

http://magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/2020/05/some-state-park-area-rv-camping-opportunities-to-be-restored/

Lottery https://nelottery.com/homeapp/article/4220/display

The Nebraska Lottery mobile app has been updated with a Ticket Scanner feature. Players can check their Scratch and Lotto tickets for prizes and save a trip to a retailer. Visit nelottery.com/mobileapp for more information.

Nebraska Lottery players with prizes up to $19,999 are encouraged to claim by mail. Instructions for claiming prizes by mail can be found at https://nelottery.com/homeapp/article/4220/display Regional Lottery Claim Centers in Grand Island, Norfolk, North Platte, and Scottsbluff are closed to the public, but Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln and the Omaha Claim Center are open. Call 402-471-6100 to confirm office hours before claiming a prize in person at these locations.

Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (NCDHH)

NCDHH has the following VLOGs online relating to COVID-19:

COVID-19: Educational Resources & Communication Access NCDHH Executive Director John Wyvill discusses the importance of ensuring you and your child are prepared and receiving education information during transition to remote-learning.

COVID-19: Deaf and Hard of Hearing Organizations Stress Importance of Communication Access NCDHH Behavioral Health Coordinator Carly Weyers provides information on how to best keep informed with full communication access on announcements related to COVID-19.

COVID-19: NCDHH Offices and Social Distancing Information regarding preventative measures to keep you and the NCDHH team healthy featuring Behavioral Health Coordinator, Carly Weyers.

State Fire Marshal’s Office

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal has developed an electronic burn permit that can be used by fire chiefs across the state beginning today. It allows fire departments to review, approve and issue burn permits without having to meet in-person with those who are requesting them, thus promoting social distancing and reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission to the firefighting community.

To obtain a PDF copy of the electronic burn permit, or to find out more, a fire chief can contact Assistant State Fire Marshal Doug Hohbein by email at doug.hohbein@nebraska.gov and request one. Requirements for the proper issuance and use of the permit are included on page 2 of the permit.

The issuance and use of electronic burn permits will terminate 30 days after the COVID-19 declared State of Emergency has been withdrawn.”

Nebraska State Patrol

Nebraska State Troopers continue to assist the state’s COVID-19 response by providing on-site security at several testing locations throughout the state. This effort include several teams of troopers who have traveled throughout the state during the past several weeks. Troopers have also taken on the task of transporting test samples collected at various testing locations to the state testing lob at St. Elizabeth’s Regional Medical Center as part of the Test Nebraska initiative.

Troopers and Investigators also remain focused on the mission of keeping Nebraska safe. If anyone needs assistance on the road or sees an impaired or dangerous driver, they can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline.

State Treasurer’s Office

Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Unclaimed Property Division offices are closed to the public. Treasurer’s Office staff are available by phone at 402-471-8497 or 877-572-9688 and will continue to process claims mailed into the Lincoln office or filed online.

Office of the Chief Information Officer Website

The State continues to monitor alerts and guidance from the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). We caution all Nebraskans to practice safe security habits online. For security tips and related information from the State of Nebraska’s Office of the CIO, visit our newsroom online: https://cio.nebraska.gov/news/pressreleases/index.html

Public Service Commission

The PSC is reminding natural gas customers that a moratorium suspending residential disconnections of natural gas services for non-payment for Black Hills Energy and NorthWestern Energy customers remains in place through June 1, 2020. Read more @ http://tiny.cc/PSCReminders

Secretary of State’s Office

There were 471,434 votes cast in the Nebraska primary election. A rough estimate is that 60,000 voters actually went to the polls. The Secretary of State’s Office will release final numbers from counties and prepare the state canvass book after the June 1 deadline for counties to send in specific numbers by county, including voting by party and voting by method. Election results, including county voter turnout numbers, are available on the Secretary of State’s Election Results webpage.

Local Resources

City County and Village Links

Health Department Links

County

Clay County Health Department https://claycounty.ne.gov/

Dakota County Health Department https://dakotacountyne.org/

Douglas County Health Department https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/

Polk County Health Department https://polkcounty.nebraska.gov/county-offices/health-department

Red Willow County Health Department http://redwillowhealth.com/

Scotts Bluff County Health Department http://www.scottsbluffcounty.org/health-department/health-department.html

City-County

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/city/health/

District

Central District Health Department – https://cdhd.ne.gov/

East Central District Health Department https://ecdhd.ne.gov/

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department https://elvphd.org/

Four Corners Health Department http://www.fourcorners.ne.gov/

Loup Basin Public Health Department https://www.lbphd.org/

North Central District Health Department https://ncdhdne.wordpress.com/

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department https://nnphd.org/

Panhandle Public Health District http://www.pphd.org/

Public Health Solutions District Health Department http://phsneb.org/

South Heartland District Health Department https://southheartlandhealth.org/

Southeast District Health Department http://www.sedhd.org/

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department https://www.swhealth.ne.gov/

Three Rivers Public Health Department https://www.trphd.org/

Two Rivers Public Health Department https://www.trphd.org/

West Central District Health Department https://wcdhd.org/

Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors https://nalhd.org/resources/covid-19-communication-resources.html

State Partner Updates

American Red Cross

In coordination with the FDA, the Red Cross, along with blood industry partners, is seeking people who are fully recovered from the new coronavirus to sign up to donate plasma to help current COVID-19 patients. People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease. To learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

Nebraska Food Security Task Force

Helping Nebraskans who now need to rely upon food banks, pantries and school lunch programs for their next meal is the goal of the Nebraska Food Security Task Force. People who could previously meet their food needs are now temporarily unable to do so.

Since there are fewer volunteers available to help distribute food because of social distancing precautions, the food banks are not accepting food donations at this time. There are still ways to help.

Donate Funds— Your financial donations can be used to purchase the necessary food items in larger quantities directly from suppliers.

Your financial donations can be used to purchase the necessary food items in larger quantities directly from suppliers. Sponsor a fundraiser. Is your business or church operating remotely, but still wanting to help your community? There are many fun and creative ways your organizations can engage your employees, or members, while raising money to support the food bank.

To donate: visit the Food Bank for the Heartland which serves Nebraska and western Iowa at https://donate.foodbankhearland.org or the Food Bank of Lincoln which serves 16 counties in Southeast Nebraska at https://www.lincolnfoodbank.org/donate/.

Nebraska Impact and its COVID-19 Relief Fund has raised more than $340,000 to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in Nebraska. The fund has distributed more than $250,000 worth of food thus far to people in some of Nebraska’s hardest hit communities. Money donated to the Nebraska Impact COVID19 Relief Fund is being directed through the statewide Community Collaboratives that are part of Bring Up Nebraska https://www.bringupnebraska.org, a program administered by Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. Funds are helping individual communities meet their needs for food, rent, and utility assistance, as well as school supplies for students from low-income families now studying from home. To donate to the fund, visit https://neimpact.org/.

In addition, First Lady Susanne Shore asks Nebraskans to visit the site for information on donating cloth facemasks to Nebraska’s vulnerable populations. Information on making “sew and no-sew masks” is available at https://neimpact.org/masks. Masks can be mailed to Nebraska Impact, 201 N 8th St., Suite 215, Lincoln, NE 68508. To arrange a pickup in the Lincoln or Omaha area, email masks@neimpact.org.

Medical Reserve Corps and Community Emergency Response Teams

Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers and Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) remain at the ready throughout the state and are working with their local partners to better respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Nebraska. The MRC Unit Coordinator Leadership has been working with DHHS to help affiliate volunteers to assist in local COVID-19 responses throughout Nebraska. Those interested in volunteering with their local MRC can contact Quinn Lewandowski at quinn.lewandowski@nebraska.gov.

Natural Resources Districts (NRDs):

Want to visit an NRD recreation area? Check for closures and access limitations by visiting: www.nrdnet.org/recreation.

NRD employees doing field work are essential workers. Landowners and the public should allow them to do their work uninterrupted.

University of Nebraska Medical Center | Nebraska Medicine

UNMC experts answer questions about COVID-19 https://www.unmc.edu/coronavirus/media.html

Federal Partners

NEW U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/covid-19/ This webpage provides information for workers and employers about the evolving coronavirus pandemic. The information includes links to interim guidance and other resources for preventing exposures to, and infection with, the novel coronavirus—officially named SARS-CoV-2, which causes the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Other Federal Links:

Federal Emergency Management Agency www.fema.gov Rumor Control How to Help

Center for Disease Control and Prevention Guidance on daily life and coping

Federal Bureau of Prisons https://www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp

Internal Revenue Service https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus-tax-relief-and-economic-impact-payments

National Institutes of Health https://www.nih.gov/health-information/coronavirus

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) COVID-19 Federal Rural Resource Guide

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services)/Center for Disease Control https://faq.coronavirus.gov/

U.S. Department of Treasury Resources for Financial Relief Assistance for Small Businesses.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Coronavirus Veteran FAQ

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Food Safety and COVID_19 FDA COVID-19 webpage

U.S. Small Business Administration www.SBA.gov/Coronavirus

Other Resources

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has developed resources to make it easier for consumers without a bank account to find a bank that can open an account online without going into a branch. In addition, the FDIC has developed a new webpage dedicated to helping consumers get the information they need to receive economic impact payment (AKA stimulus check) electronically.

Also two resources to help consumers are included on the webpage:

A link to Bank On Coalition’s list of banks that offer remote account opening with a $0 balance. A link to the American Banker Association’s list of banks that offer remote account opening all across the country (developed in response to the COVID-19 situation), along with additional resources for consumers.

Once someone opens their account, they can then provide the information to the IRS to receive the payments electronically through the IRS portal.

FDIC’s Receiving Economic Impact Payment Page: https://www.fdic.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments/index.html

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdaKTinf0zY

Twitter https://twitter.com/FDICgov.

Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 map with world case information Johns Hopkins Resource Center.

Mayo Clinic information about COVID-19 COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool website

World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Pandemic information Public Advice