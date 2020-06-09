Nebraska Joint Information Center Update for Tuesday June 9, 2020

COVID-19 Case Updates

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Dashboard

15,752 positive tests — 106,940 negative tests — 188 deaths

Leading Counties (Cities) Hospital Beds Douglas (Omaha) 5,092 Staffed Beds 3,873 Dakota (South Sioux City) 1,715 Percent of Beds Available 45% Hall (Grand Island) 1,546 Percent of ICU Available 48% Lancaster (Lincoln) 1,363 Percent of Vents Available 78% Dawson (Lexington) 843 20 counties report no cases 21 counties have only 1 case 210 Active Hospitalizations 830 Cumulative Hospitalizations 6,161 Known Recoveries Source: DHHS Dashboard Sarpy (Bellevue, Papillion) 787 Colfax (Schuyler) 636 Platte (Columbus) 629 Saline (Crete) 571 Dodge (Fremont) 518 Madison (Norfolk, Madison) 325 Adams (Hastings) 276

United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

1,938,823 cases — 110,375 deaths

Globally World Health Organization Situation Report

6,931,000 cases — 400,857 deaths

Johns Hopkins University of Medicine COVID-19 Dashboard

7,172,874 cases — 408,244 deaths

State of Nebraska Updates

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Office https://governor.nebraska.gov Test Nebraska

NEW The state has announced it will begin phasing in test scheduling for all Nebraska residents, including those who previously completed the online assessment, but did not qualify to complete the test.

“We want to ensure every Nebraskan knows that if they are concerned they may have been exposed, they can have the opportunity to schedule a test,” said Director of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Gary Anthone. “The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is through aggressive testing and contact tracing and we continue to expand our capabilities across the state.”

Testing candidates who may have previously tested negative, but are now presenting new symptoms that could result in a positive test are encouraged to complete an updated assessment at TestNebraska.com or TestNebraska/es for Spanish to determine whether they should be seen for testing.

The list of locations, dates and times are listed below:

DATE HOURS CITY ADDRESS June 8 – 13 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Omaha CHI Event Center, 455 N. 10th St., Omaha June 8 – 9 8 a.m. to noon Grand Island Fieldhouse at Fonner Park, 700 E. Stolley Park Rd., Grand Island June 8 – 9 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lincoln Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., Lincoln June 10 8 a.m. to noon McCook Red Willow Fairgrounds, W. Fifth St., McCook June 10 8 a.m. to noon Hastings Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave., Hastings June 10 – 11 8 a.m. to noon Crete Crete Public Works Bldg., 320 W. Ninth St., Crete June 10 – 11 8 a.m. to noon Nebraska City 1902 Fourth Corso, Nebraska City June 11 8 a.m. to noon Imperial 1215 Grant St., Imperial June 12 8 a.m. to noon Ogallala 1501 W. Fifth St., Ogallala June 12 8 a.m. to noon Seward Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th St., Seward June 12 – 13 8 a.m. to noon Dakota City Dakota City Fire Hall, 208 S. 21st St., Dakota City June 12 – 13 8 a.m. to noon Springfield Sarpy County Fairgrounds, 100 Main St., Springfield June 13 – 14 8 a.m. to noon Lexington 801 W. Vine St., Lexington June 13 – 14 8 a.m. to noon North Platte North Platte Bus Facility, 1200 Industrial Ave., North Platte June 14 8 a.m. to noon West Point Cuming County Fairground, W. Washington St., West Point

Any citizen showing signs of COVID-19 (high fever, coughing and shortness of breath), or who has already tested positive should remain home and self-quarantine for a minimum of 10 days since the onset of symptoms. The person should also remain fever free for 72 hours without medication before coming out of quarantine. Anyone experiencing emergency warning signs such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in chest, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake and bluish lips, should seek medical attention immediately / call 911.

TestNebraska is an initiative developed in partnership with state leaders and private corporations. The goal is to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so that every Nebraskan who needs a test can get a test. Widespread testing is a proven, effective way to combat the spread of COVID-19 and provides the crucial data needed to track the spread of the virus, contain it and understand patterns to inform decision-making and save lives. DHHS is providing communication support to the TestNebraska initiative.

Find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645 or toll-free at (833) 998-2275; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT, 7 days a week.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

Nebraska Attorney General’s Office

https://ago.nebraska.gov/news/attorney-general-warning-regarding-covid-19-scams

Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (NCDHH) https://ncdhh.nebraska.gov/

Nebraska Department of Corrections https://corrections.nebraska.gov/ndcs-coronavirus-health-update.

Nebraska Department of Economic Development https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/nded-covid19/

Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy http://deq.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/onWeb/COVID

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) COVID-19 Information | DHHS News Releases

Nebraska Department of Insurance https://doi.nebraska.gov/coronavirus-covid-19-information.

Nebraska Department of Labor NEworks.nebraska.gov and dol.nebraska.gov

NEW Both new and continued unemployment claims declined last week.

There were 5,084 new regular unemployment insurance claims filed during the week ending May 30, 2020. This is a decrease of 12.19 percent from the previous week, when 5,790 initial claims were filed. The highest number of new claims filed during the pandemic was 26,539 claims during the week ending April 4. There were 1,079 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed last week compared to 1,229 the prior week, a decrease of 12.2 percent.

Initial claims are filed by individuals to request a determination of eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits. NDOL processes initial unemployment insurance claims and, if an individual meets eligibility criteria, benefits are paid for each week of continued unemployment. Weekly certifications are required in order to claim continued weeks of unemployment and receive payment.

The highest counts of initial claims were in health care and social assistance (455), which decreased 23 percent from the prior week (592). Most industries had declines in initial claims from the prior week. Increases were seen in management of companies and enterprises (162 percent), finance and insurance (11 percent), real estate and rental and leasing (9 percent) and educational services (4 percent).

Continued Unemployment Claims

There were 57,397 continued weeks of regular unemployment claimed last week. This is a decrease from the prior week (59,528), a difference of 2,131 or 3.6 percent. Continued weeks refer to the individual weeks of unemployment claimed after a person applies for benefits. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the highest number of continued weeks was in the second week of 2010 when there were 26,075 continued weeks claimed. There were 17,299 continued weeks of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimed last week compared to 20,348 the week prior, a decrease of 14.98 percent.

The majority of the top 20 occupations with the largest amount of claimed weeks saw a decline in claims. Since May 9, the occupations with the largest percentage drop in weeks claimed are dental assistants (down 51 percent), dental hygienists ( down 50 percent) and hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists (down 39 percent).”

Benefit Payments

Total benefits paid last week were nearly $64.2 million, including regular benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments and payments under the additional 13 weeks of benefits available through the CARES Act (Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation). Last week also saw 5,926 new individuals receive benefit payments.

The chart shows new individuals paid over time. Increases can be seen with the start of payments for COVID-19 claims, the implementation of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and the Governor’s April 30 Executive Order. Regular and PUA benefits paid each week can be found here.

Of the regular unemployment claims paid since March 1, 85 percent were paid within 28 days; 75 percent were paid within 21 days. There are currently around 8,637claims yet to be processed.

Filing A Claim

Any worker in a non-paid status due to COVID-19 may file a claim for unemployment insurance benefits. Unemployment claims in Nebraska are filed online at NEworks.nebraska.gov. The NEworks mobile app is available to download free.

13-Week Extension

An additional 13 weeks of benefits are available under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program (PEUC). This federal benefit is for workers who have exhausted regular benefits after July 1, 2019. To apply for this benefit, reopen your claim and continue to file weekly claims at NEworks.nebraska.gov. The earliest week that can be claimed is the week ending April 4.

Previous NDOL press releases are online at dol.nebraska.gov/PressRelease

Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles DMV news releases

Gov. Ricketts’ executive order 20-05 extends the expiration date of all valid driver’s licenses, CDLs, state IDs, titles, and registrations due to expire on or after March 1. All credentials will remain valid until 30 days after the order has been lifted.

Nebraska Department of Natural Resources https://dnr.nebraska.gov/.

To support National Flood Insurance Program policyholders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA is extending its 30-day grace period for policy renewals up to 120 days. This is effective for National Flood Insurance Program policies with an expiration date between February 13 – June 15, 2020. Visit the FEMA website https://nfipservices.floodsmart.gov/ FEMA also has some guidance on flood insurance claims during this time. It allows for the claims to be adjusted remotely without an adjustor visiting the property. Please call for more information, 402-471-2363.

Nebraska Department of Revenue https://revenue.nebraska.gov/

During the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Nebraska Department of Revenue provides guidance, direction, or pertinent public information such items may be found here. The most current information will be posted to the department’s website under “Featured Information”. Taxpayer Assistance is also available online and by phone, and contact information may be found here.

Lottery https://nelottery.com/homeapp/article/4220/display

The Nebraska Lottery mobile app has been updated with a Ticket Scanner feature. Players can check their Scratch and Lotto tickets for prizes and save a trip to a retailer. Visit nelottery.com/mobileapp for more information. Nebraska Lottery players with prizes up to $19,999 are encouraged to claim by mail. Instructions for claiming prizes by mail can be found at https://nelottery.com/homeapp/article/4220/display .

Nebraska Department of Transportation

NEW NDOT Announces Third Straight Month of Below Average Traffic Volumes on State Highways – the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced statewide traffic volumes were down 13 percent between May 31 and June 6. This marks 12 weeks of passenger vehicle traffic volumes being significantly below average compared with the 2016-18 average. NDOT has been tracking six categories of traffic data to gage the impact COVID-19 on statewide traffic volumes.

The Traffic Count Dashboard will be updated weekly and can be viewed using the following link: https://gis.ne.gov/portal/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/4473552a18f34645ad0dede3ae1105ce

Percent Difference in Weekly Traffic Volume

Compared with 2016-18 Average

Rural Highways I-80 West of Lincoln Omaha Streets and Highways Lincoln Streets and Highways I-80 Lincoln to Iowa, I-180, I-680, I-480 Remaining Small Urban Streets and Highways Statewide Total March 1-7 4 -9 3 4 3 -1 2 March 8-14 -4 -4 -5 -3 -6 -5 -4 March 15-21 -17 -10 -26 -20 -25 -17 -19 March 22-28 -24 -36 -28 -32 -41 -22 -29 March 29-April 4 -22 -28 -33 -30 -40 -28 -28 April 5-11 -20 -32 -32 -31 -41 -29 -28 April 12-18 -29 -38 -39 -37 -44 -34 -35 April 19-25 -14 -26 -27 -27 -36 -27 -23 April 26-May 2 -13 -22 -25 -24 -33 -26 -21 May 3-9 -18 -24 -25 -24 -33 -26 -22 May 10-16 -15 -19 -24 -22 -30 -25 -20 May 17-23 -8 -11 -20 -17 -26 -19 -14 May 24-30 -11 -9 -24 -20 -30 -21 -17 May 31-June 6 -7 -14 -17 -15 -23 -12 -13

The column descriptions are as follows:

Rural Highway are all non-interstate roads in areas under 5,000 population.

Omaha Streets and Highways include all non-interstate roads in Douglas and Sarpy counties.

Lincoln Streets and Highways include all non-interstate roads in Lancaster County.

Remaining Small Urban Streets and Highways are all roads in cities with over 5,000 population outside of Douglas, Sarpy, and Lancaster counties. (This includes I-129).

Statewide Total is a weighted average of all categories.

The NDOT maintains a system of 67 continuous traffic counters statewide. These are often called automatic traffic recorders (ATRs). These counters collect traffic volume and classification data 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Data is then relayed to NDOT twice per week.

For more information/data about ATRs and links to the Annual ATR and March 2020 reports:

https://dot.nebraska.gov/media/3811/annual-traffic-count-data.pdf

https://dot.nebraska.gov/media/7569/autotrfrecorddata.pdf

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency https://nema.nebraska.gov/news

The State Emergency Operations Center at NEMA will continue its virtual activation in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

NEW The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will begin restoring limited overnight lodging in park cabins June 18 while continuing to protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19. Starting June 18 and continuing until further notice, any cabins not presently reserved will be available for rental for Thursday, Friday or Saturday night stays, with Sunday checkouts. Any new reservations will be subject to availability, and a minimum two-night stay will be required for new reservations. Read more at http://magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/2020/06/game-and-parks-to-restore-limited-overnight-lodging-in-park-cabins-june-18/

Nebraska Military Department

NEW The Nebraska National Guard has 322 Airmen and Soldiers currently on duty for COVID-19 response efforts. A total of 642 have served in state response efforts to date, providing mobile testing, distributing personal protected equipment (PPE) and assisting food banks.

An additional 604 National Guardsmen assisted the Nebraska State Patrol, Omaha Police and Lincoln Police from May 31 to June 9 to ensure the safety of peaceful demonstrators and protect residents and property after curfews were put in place by Lincoln and Omaha mayors. All military and first responders are encouraged to get a free test for COVID-19 through the TestNebraska.com process.

The Nebraska National Guard will be updating this album with photos throughout the COVID-19 response.

Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office

To obtain a PDF copy of the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Office’s electronic burn permit, contact Assistant State Fire Marshal Doug Hohbein by email at doug.hohbein@nebraska.gov. The issuance and use of electronic burn permits will terminate 30 days after the COVID-19 declared State of Emergency has been withdrawn.

Nebraska State Patrol

Nebraska State Troopers continue to assist the state’s COVID-19 response by providing on-site security at several testing locations throughout the state Troopers have also taken on the task of transporting test samples collected at various testing locations to the state testing lob at St. Elizabeth’s Regional Medical Center as part of the Test Nebraska initiative. Troopers and Investigators also remain focused on the mission of keeping Nebraska safe. If anyone needs assistance on the road or sees an impaired or dangerous driver, they can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline.

Office of the Chief Information Officer https://cio.nebraska.gov/news/pressreleases/index.html

Public Service Commission

https://psc.nebraska.gov/administration/nebraska-public-service-commission-covid-19-information-guidance

State Treasurer’s Office https://treasurer.nebraska.gov/ 402-471-8497 or 877-572-9688

State Partner Updates

American Red Cross Sign up to donate plasma RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

Nebraska Food Security Task Force — To donate visit:

Food Bank for the Heartland https://donate.foodbankheartland.org

Food Bank of Lincoln https://www.lincolnfoodbank.org/donate/.

Nebraska Impact and its COVID-19 Relief Fund is raising funds to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in Nebraska. To donate, visit https://neimpact.org/.

Natural Resources Districts (NRDs):

NRD recreation areas across Nebraska are open, but may have closures and limitations on facilities. Call the local NRD to ask about camping, bathrooms, water access, etc. Find a list of NRD recreation areas at www.nrdnet.org/recreation.

Nebraska Family Helpline: 1-888-866-8660

Rural Response Hotline (for Farmers and Ranchers): 1-888-464-0258

University of Nebraska Medical Center | Nebraska Medicine https://www.unmc.edu/coronavirus/media.html

Federal Partners

Federal Emergency Management Agency www.fema.gov Rumor Control How to Help

Center for Disease Control and Prevention Guidance on daily life and coping

Federal Bureau of Prisons https://www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp

Internal Revenue Service https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus-tax-relief-and-economic-impact-payments

National Institutes of Health https://www.nih.gov/health-information/coronavirus

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/covid-19/

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) COVID-19 Federal Rural Resource Guide

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services)/Center for Disease Control https://faq.coronavirus.gov/

U.S. Department of Treasury Resources for Financial Relief Assistance for Small Businesses.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Coronavirus Veteran FAQ

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Food Safety and COVID_19 FDA COVID-19 webpage

U.S. Small Business Administration www.SBA.gov/Coronavirus

Other Resources

Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 map with world case information Johns Hopkins Resource Center.

Mayo Clinic information about COVID-19 COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool website

World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Pandemic information Public Advice