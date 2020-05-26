Nebraska Joint Information Center Update for Tuesday May 26, 2020

COVID-19 Case Updates

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Dashboard

12,355 positive tests — 75,687 negative tests — 150 deaths

Leading Counties (Cities) Hospital Beds Douglas (Omaha) 3,186 Staffed Beds 3,815 Dakota (South Sioux City) 1,612 Percent of Beds Available 46% Hall (Grand Island) 1,466 Percent of ICU Available 43% Lancaster (Lincoln) 1,084 Percent of Vents Available 77% Dawson (Lexington) 820 23 counties report no cases 10 counties have only 1 case Source: DHHS Dashboard Colfax (Schuyler) 602 Platte (Columbus) 530 Saline (Crete) 482 Sarpy (Bellevue, Papillion) 463 Dodge (Fremont) 376 Madison (Norfolk, Madison) 299 Adams (Hastings) 265

United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

1,662,414 cases — 98,261 deaths

Globally World Health Organization Situation Report

5,304,771 cases — 342,029 deaths

Johns Hopkins University of Medicine COVID-19 Dashboard

5,549,131 cases — 348,224 deaths

State of Nebraska Updates

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Office https://governor.nebraska.gov

NEW At his 2 p.m. news conference today, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that he had signed an executive order extending expiration dates for driver licenses for citizens 72 and older whose licenses expire this year. Extending the expiration date by a year will make sure seniors do not have to wait in line during the pandemic.

Rhonda Lahm, director of the Department of Motor Vehicles, said the executive order will extend expiration dates for people 72 and older whose license expiration dates fall from March 1 to December 31, 2020.

In addition, Lahm said driver tests will commence Wednesday in courthouses that are open to walk-in traffic. Offices will be opened when local officials make the determination. For more information, visit dmv.nebraska.gov. When tests begin again customers must wear a face covering while testing.

TestNebraska.com

Take a quick five-minute assessment to help determine where COVID-19 testing needs to be scheduled. Nebraskans at risk of exposure to the virus will be contacted to schedule an appointment to get tested. Please go to TestNebraska.com to get assessed.

Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) COVID-19 Information | DHHS News Releases

Department of Corrections https://corrections.nebraska.gov/ndcs-coronavirus-health-update.

Department of Economic Development https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/nded-covid19/

Department of Environment and Energy http://deq.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/onWeb/COVID

Department of Insurance https://doi.nebraska.gov/coronavirus-covid-19-information.

Department of Labor NEworks.nebraska.gov and dol.nebraska.gov

Department of Motor Vehicles DMV news releases

Gov. Ricketts’ executive order 20-05 extends the expiration date of all valid driver’s licenses, CDLs, state IDs, titles, and registrations due to expire on or after March 1. All credentials will remain valid until 30 days after the order has been lifted.

Department of Natural Resources https://dnr.nebraska.gov/.

To support National Flood Insurance Program policyholders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA is extending its 30-day grace period for policy renewals up to 120 days. This is effective for National Flood Insurance Program policies with an expiration date between February 13 – June 15, 2020. Visit the FEMA website https://nfipservices.floodsmart.gov/ FEMA also has some guidance on flood insurance claims during this time. It allows for the claims to be adjusted remotely without an adjustor visiting the property. Please call for more information, 402-471-2363.

Department of Revenue https://revenue.nebraska.gov/

During the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Nebraska Department of Revenue provides guidance, direction, or pertinent public information such items may be found here. The most current information will be posted to the department’s website under “Featured Information”. Taxpayer Assistance is also available online and by phone, and contact information may be found here.

Department of Transportation

The Traffic Count Dashboard will be updated weekly and can be viewed using the following link: https://gis.ne.gov/portal/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/4473552a18f34645ad0dede3ae1105ce.

Lottery https://nelottery.com/homeapp/article/4220/display

The Nebraska Lottery mobile app has been updated with a Ticket Scanner feature. Players can check their Scratch and Lotto tickets for prizes and save a trip to a retailer. Visit nelottery.com/mobileapp for more information. Nebraska Lottery players with prizes up to $19,999 are encouraged to claim by mail. Instructions for claiming prizes by mail can be found at https://nelottery.com/homeapp/article/4220/display .

Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (NCDHH) https://ncdhh.nebraska.gov/

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency https://nema.nebraska.gov/news

Nebraska Military Department

The Nebraska National Guard has approximately 400 Airmen and Soldiers currently on duty for COVID-19 response efforts. A total of 608 have served in state response efforts to date, providing mobile testing, distributing PPE, and assisting food banks. The Nebraska National Guard will be updating this album with photos throughout the COVID-19 response.

Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office

To obtain a PDF copy of the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Office’s electronic burn permit, contact Assistant State Fire Marshal Doug Hohbein by email at doug.hohbein@nebraska.gov. The issuance and use of electronic burn permits will terminate 30 days after the COVID-19 declared State of Emergency has been withdrawn.

Nebraska State Patrol

Nebraska State Troopers continue to assist the state’s COVID-19 response by providing on-site security at several testing locations throughout the state Troopers have also taken on the task of transporting test samples collected at various testing locations to the state testing lob at St. Elizabeth’s Regional Medical Center as part of the Test Nebraska initiative. Troopers and Investigators also remain focused on the mission of keeping Nebraska safe. If anyone needs assistance on the road or sees an impaired or dangerous driver, they can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline.

State Treasurer’s Office https://treasurer.nebraska.gov/ 402-471-8497 or 877-572-9688

Office of the Chief Information Officer https://cio.nebraska.gov/news/pressreleases/index.html

Public Service Commission — The PSC is reminding natural gas customers that a moratorium suspending residential disconnections of natural gas services for non-payment for Black Hills Energy and Northwestern Energy customers remains in place through June 1, 2020. Read more @ http://tiny.cc/PSCReminders

State Partner Updates

American Red Cross Sign up to donate plasma RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

Nebraska Food Security Task Force — To donate:

Visit Food Bank for the Heartland https://donate.foodbankheartland.org

or the Food Bank of Lincoln https://www.lincolnfoodbank.org/donate/.

Nebraska Impact and its COVID-19 Relief Fund is raising funds to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in Nebraska. To donate, visit https://neimpact.org/.

Natural Resources Districts (NRDs):

NRD recreation areas across Nebraska are open, but may have closures and limitations on facilities. Call the local NRD to ask about camping, bathrooms, water access, etc. Find a list of NRD recreation areas at www.nrdnet.org/recreation.

Nebraska Family Helpline: 1-888-866-8660

Rural Response Hotline (for Farmers and Ranchers): 1-888-464-0258

University of Nebraska Medical Center | Nebraska Medicine https://www.unmc.edu/coronavirus/media.html

Federal Partners

Federal Emergency Management Agency www.fema.gov Rumor Control How to Help

Center for Disease Control and Prevention Guidance on daily life and coping

Federal Bureau of Prisons https://www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp

Internal Revenue Service https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus-tax-relief-and-economic-impact-payments

National Institutes of Health https://www.nih.gov/health-information/coronavirus

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/covid-19/

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) COVID-19 Federal Rural Resource Guide

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services)/Center for Disease Control https://faq.coronavirus.gov/

U.S. Department of Treasury Resources for Financial Relief Assistance for Small Businesses.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Coronavirus Veteran FAQ

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Food Safety and COVID_19 FDA COVID-19 webpage

U.S. Small Business Administration www.SBA.gov/Coronavirus

Other Resources

Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 map with world case information Johns Hopkins Resource Center.

Mayo Clinic information about COVID-19 COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool website

World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Pandemic information Public Advice