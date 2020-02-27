class="post-template-default single single-post postid-443599 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska lawmakers consider banning guns at state Capitol | KRVN Radio

Nebraska lawmakers consider banning guns at state Capitol

BY AP | February 27, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska lawmakers consider banning guns at state Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska lawmakers who for decades have allowed gun owners to openly carry rifles and handguns in most public spaces may be carving out one new exception to that right _ at their own workplace in the Capitol. Some state lawmakers promised Thursday to push for a new ban on guns at the Nebraska Capitol after activists appeared at a legislative hearing with loaded,
semiautomatic rifles to protest a series of gun-control bills. The display last week terrified and infuriated some lawmakers, who called it an intimidation tactic, and even some gun-rights supporters said the protesters shouldn’t have done it. Some lawmaker said they’ve seen threatening posts online.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments