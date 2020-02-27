Nebraska lawmakers consider banning guns at state Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska lawmakers who for decades have allowed gun owners to openly carry rifles and handguns in most public spaces may be carving out one new exception to that right _ at their own workplace in the Capitol. Some state lawmakers promised Thursday to push for a new ban on guns at the Nebraska Capitol after activists appeared at a legislative hearing with loaded,

semiautomatic rifles to protest a series of gun-control bills. The display last week terrified and infuriated some lawmakers, who called it an intimidation tactic, and even some gun-rights supporters said the protesters shouldn’t have done it. Some lawmaker said they’ve seen threatening posts online.