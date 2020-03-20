Nebraska Legislature may resume session for emergency aid

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers may be returning to the Capitol on Monday to approve emergency aid for state agencies that are responding to the new coronavirus pandemic. Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer says he expects to decide Friday afternoon whether to temporarily resume the session. He says he’ll decide after a legislative briefing with the governor’s office to discuss the new funding requests. Scheer says he wants to ensure there’s enough agreement in the Legislature to pass the emergency funding before he makes the call. If lawmakers convene on Monday, they would need to check in on Tuesday and Wednesday as well to fulfill the procedural requirements to approve the funding