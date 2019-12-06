Nebraska Lottery Tickets Make Great Gifts, If You’re At Least 19

Lincoln, NE – December 5, 2019 – During the holiday season, and throughout the year, the Nebraska Lottery suggests tickets as a gift option for those hard-to-buy-for individuals on your list.

Lottery Director Brian Rockey has something to add to that: “We always encourage players to play responsibly, and we ask them to give responsibly as well. Nebraska Lottery tickets are a great gift idea, but they should only be given to recipients who are at least 19 years of age.”

By law, Nebraska Lottery tickets may only be purchased and redeemed by persons who are 19 years or older.

Rockey noted that each ticket, whether Scratch or Lotto, carries the minimum age (19) reminder, and the same message appears on in-store signage. “No matter how clever or attractive a game may be, it should always be played in moderation and only be given to individuals who are of legal age to play,” said Rockey.

When you give Nebraska Lottery tickets, you’re helping to build a better Nebraska. A total of $750,023,787 in Lottery proceeds has been distributed since the Nebraska Lottery began operation on September 11, 1993.

Amendment 4 passed by Nebraska voters in November of 2004 established the following distribution formula: Education as directed by the Legislature (44.5 percent) – currently distributed to the Nebraska Education Improvement Fund; Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund (44.5 percent); Nebraska State Fair (10 percent); and the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund (1 percent, plus the first $500,000 in fund proceeds each fiscal year).

Every county in Nebraska has benefited from projects funded by Nebraska Lottery proceeds.