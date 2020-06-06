Nebraska Lucky for Life Players Encouraged to Check Ticket Dates

An issue with multi-draw Lucky for Life tickets was discovered and corrected June 4.

Lincoln, NE – June 5, 2020 – An error resulted in incorrect end dates being printed on some multi-draw Lucky for Life tickets.

Up to 12 weeks of drawings for any Nebraska Lottery Lotto game can be purchased in advance with the multi-draw feature. Multi-draw tickets contain the number of draws purchased along with the start and end dates of the drawings. The error resulted in misprinted end dates on some Lucky for Life tickets.

Affected tickets were purchased on or before June 4 for multiple draws extending into July and August 2020. Approximately 125 multi-draw Lucky for Life tickets are affected. These tickets are still valid for the number of drawings that were purchased.

The ticket issue was discovered and corrected on June 4. Going forward, all Lucky for Life tickets will print with the correct end dates. All other Nebraska Lottery Lotto games were checked, and no similar issues were discovered.

“Our players look to the Nebraska Lottery for fun and excitement, and we understand this error on Lucky for Life tickets has caused some confusion,” said Brian Rockey, Nebraska Lottery Director. “Despite the misprinted draw dates, these Lucky for Life tickets are valid and can win prizes. That’s why we’re encouraging players to check their tickets.”

The start date and number of drawings listed on the ticket can be used to calculate the last drawing the ticket is eligible for. Alternatively, players can send a photo of the ticket to lottery@nelottery.com for verification.

Additional information can be found on the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com.