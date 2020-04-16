Nebraska mall plans to reopen despite climbing virus cases

OMAHA, Neb. – An upscale outlet mall near Omaha plans to reopen later this month even as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to grow in the state. The owner of the Nebraska Crossing Outlets says their experience will be a case study of best practices for other malls. Retail analyst Jon Reily said he doesn’t think the mall will be successful with its reopening plans because consumers will likely be reluctant to shop there. Nebraska is one of the few states that still allows malls to be open even though many businesses are closed because the state prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.