Nebraska mall sees early trickle of patrons on reopening day

Nebraska mall sees early trickle of patrons on reopening day

BY AP | May 2, 2020
Courtesy/Nebraska Crossing Outlets Facebook Page.

GRETNA, Neb. – A Nebraska mall that pitched itself as a case study for how to reopen safely welcomed back an early trickle of customers who wandered the open-air venue wearing masks. Nebraska Crossing opened 11 of its more than 80 stores and remained mostly vacant, with less than a dozen patrons on the property at 11 a.m. The mall sits next to a busy stretch of Interstate 80 in Gretna, a fast-growing suburb about halfway between Omaha and Lincoln. The opening coincided with other malls in the state allowing customers to return in Omaha and Lincoln.

