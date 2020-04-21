Nebraska mall that announced reopening appears to backtrack

OMAHA, Neb. – A Nebraska outlet mall that announced plans to reopen this week amid the coronavirus pandemic appears to have backed away from those plans with an online post that says the opening is primarily for employees to get their stores ready for business. Officials with Nebraska Crossing, an upscale outlet mall near Omaha, say the only venue that would be open for in-person customers was a medical uniform store. The rest of the outlet will remain closed to the public. The outlet’s owner, Rod Yates, had previously outlined plans for a “soft opening” on Friday and described it as a case study of best practices for other malls