class="post-template-default single single-post postid-487564 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Nebraska man arrested for attempted arson | KRVN Radio

Nebraska man arrested for attempted arson

BY Associated Press | September 27, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska man arrested for attempted arson

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – A Nebraska man is accused of threatening to burn down a house after his 20-year-old daughter refused to leave it. KSNB-TV reports Jason Lemburg of Grand Island, Nebraska, was arrested Friday for attempted arson and making terroristic threats.

Grand Island police say he wanted to get his daughter out of the house. When she wouldn’t leave with him and others in the home refused to cooperate with him, he allegedly threatened to burn the home.

Police detected the strong odor of gasoline. He had gas soaked paper towels and a blow torch with him, but had not ignited any of the materials before police arrived.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: