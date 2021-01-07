Nebraska man faces charges for alleged threats to officer

Omaha – An eastern Nebraska man faces federal charges, including kidnapping, after investigators say he made threats to kill a U.S. wildlife officer who cited him for fishing and hunting violations. A federal indictment charges 22-year-old Cody Cape, of Blair, with threatening to kill a federal law enforcement officer, interstate kidnapping and brandishing a firearm. The Omaha World-Herald reports Cape and a friend were cited for a hunting and fishing violation in October near the DeSoto Wildlife Refuge. The friend told police that Cape later forced him at gunpoint to drive by an area in search of the wildlife officer who ticketed him. The friend also said Cape explained how he could use explosives to kill the officer and his family.