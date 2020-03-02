Nebraska medical marijuana campaign announces new support

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-444327 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY AP | March 2, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. – A ballot campaign seeking to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska has announced new support from a group led by a former state senator and a firm that helps pass statewide ballot measures. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana says it is working with ADOPT, a coalition led by former state Sen. Tommy Garrett, of Bellevue. Garrett is an outspoken supporter of medical marijuana and previously introduced legalization bills in the Legislature. The campaign says it has also hired 1st Tuesday Campaigns, a national group based in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles that has worked with ballot campaigns in other states.

