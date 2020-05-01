Nebraska museums, cultural organizations invited to apply for federal CARES Act grants

Today (Friday, May 1), Humanities Nebraska (HN) will begin accepting applications for CARES Act emergency funds to assist Nebraska museums, historic sites, and other cultural non-profit organizations who are in need of general operating support in order to continue humanities activities during the COVID-19 crisis.

Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. Humanities Nebraska received $435,600 of CARES Act funding and will re-grant 100% of that to cultural and educational organizations throughout Nebraska that are engaged in public humanities programming and otherwise meet eligibility requirements.

Eligiblie organizations include:

Non-profits with 501(c) status

Public institutions of higher education

State and local government agencies

Federally recognized Native American tribal governments

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate that a commitment to public humanities is a significant component of the organization’s overall mission. The NEH has defined the humanities as including (but not limited to) history, literature, languages, jurisprudence, philosophy, comparative religion, archaeology, ethics, the social sciences when they employ humanistic perspectives, and the history, theory, and criticism of the arts.

Eligible organizations may request up to 10% of their annual operating budget (capped at $10,000) in unrestricted funding to assist with programs, retention of staff, and general operating support during the COVID-19 crisis. Organizations may reapply for additional

Humanities Nebraska CARES Grant funding 45 days after their previous award. This grant does not require a match or cost-share.

Final awards will be determined in part by the number of applications received.

Organizations can view the official grant guidelines at bit.ly/CARESGrantsNeb. The application period will begin May 1 and remain open until all available dollars have been granted. Awards will be announced within three weeks of application.

“In these challenging economic times, Humanities Nebraska appreciates the opportunity to work with the National Endowment for the Humanities to distribute funding to our humanities partners across the state who are struggling financially,” stated Chris Sommerich, HN’s executive director. “As Nebraska communities work our way through the COVID-19 crisis, the humanities will help people stay connected to each other and will nourish our minds and spirits. Our staff and board have worked hard to develop an application process that is user-friendly and enables us to deploy funding quickly and where it is most needed.”

Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the NEH, private donations, and an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, with support from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.