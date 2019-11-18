Nebraska National Forest fire blackens just under 604 acres

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-421539 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | November 18, 2019
Dunning, Neb. — Authorities say firefighters have completely contained a fire that blackened just under 604 acres (244.4 hectares) in the Nebraska National Forest, west of Dunning.

A National Forest Service says no one was injured fighting the blaze Sunday. Firefighters from several area departments joined the battle, including units from Anselmo, Brewster, Dunning, Mullen, Stapleton and Thedford.

The service says the fire cause is being investigated but is believed to have been accidentally caused by a person.

The National Weather Service says the fire danger is very high in the southern Sandhills and parts of western and southwest Nebraska.

