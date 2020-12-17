class="post-template-default single single-post postid-502981 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska National Guard Assisting With Vaccine Plans, Prioritization | KRVN Radio

Nebraska National Guard Assisting With Vaccine Plans, Prioritization

BY Nebraska National Guard | December 17, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska National Guard Assisting With Vaccine Plans, Prioritization
Chief Master Sgt. Megan Zuver, Nebraska Air National Guard human resource advisor, makes a call Dec. 16, 2020, to a city clerk requesting information on the number of employees in certain occupations willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them in Phase 1b of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

LINCOLN, Nebraska – The Nebraska National Guard continues to support whole-of-government humanitarian efforts in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by activating 17 drill-status Guardsmen this week to provide planning support to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

These 12 Airmen and 5 Soldiers were requested by DHHS to assist with gathering and analyzing information from local organizations and governments to determine where and when to best distribute doses of COVID-19 vaccines as they continue to arrive in Nebraska in the near future.

“We’ve started contacting city administrators, village clerks and people in the utility sectors to make sure we have accurate numbers of their employees,” Lt. Col. Fred Phelan said. “Then we will continue that effort with education and transportation sectors.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prioritizes certain occupations in Phase 1b of the nationwide vaccination plans. Phase 1a, which is already underway, covers healthcare providers, healthcare support personnel, public safety and emergency services.

The Nebraska National Guard has been actively involved with the COVID-19 response efforts since Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts activated the State Emergency Operations Center, March 13, following a State Emergency Declaration.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: