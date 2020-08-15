Nebraska National Guard Celebrates National Airborne Day This Sunday

SEWARD – The public is invited to observe an airborne training exercise Sunday, Aug. 16, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Seward Municipal Airport.

Approximately 50 paratroopers with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 134th Infantry (Airborne) will jump from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter and land near the airport runway. The Soldiers will conduct all pre-flight staging and preparation at the Seward airport, where a helicopter will load paratroopers and later return after the jump.

The training event coincides with National Airborne Day, which is celebrated this year on the 80th anniversary of the first official parachute jump by the U.S. Army Parachute Test Platoon in 1940.

A ceremonial cake-cutting will be held following the jump in the Whisler hangar, also located at the airport. Due to COVID-19 precautions, this year there will be no follow-on event at the Nebraska National Guard Museum. Plans for the National Airborne Day event have been reviewed and approved by the Four Corners Health Department.