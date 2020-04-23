Nebraska National Guard deployed to assist Food Bank of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb – Governor Pete Ricketts authorized the Nebraska National Guard to deploy soldiers to Food Bank of Lincoln to help pack critical meals for Nebraska’s rapidly growing number of food- insecure children, families and seniors.

“The Food Bank of Lincoln is grateful for the support of the Nebraska National Guard. The needs of those struggling with food insecurity is rising rapidly,” said Food Bank Executive Director Scott Young. “Having Nebraska National Guard soldiers lending a hand will enable our organization to get more food to more people.”

Beginning on April 21st, more than 50 soldiers from the Nebraska National Guard are reporting to a Nebraska National Guard warehouse to augment bag packing operations.

Soldiers are packing thousands of pounds of shelf stable foods in community packs to be distributed across the Food Bank’s 16 county service area to individuals and families in need through the Food Bank’s Mobile Food Distribution program, which is operating using a drive-thru model during the pandemic.

Community packs are approximately 20-pound bags filled with nonperishable staple items with 10 or more pounds of perishable foods added at the distribution. Currently, Food Bank staff, divided into teams of no more than 10 individuals, are assembling approximately 1,000 community packs each week. The influx of soldier support resulted in achieving that amount in just one day.

Social distancing is being practiced in the food-packing environment and at distributions, and, as always, hand washing and adherence to food safety guidelines are paramount.

“We are proud to assist our neighbors in need,” said Nebraska National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac. “In many different ways, COVID-19 has impacted every community across our state.”

Nebraska National Guard soldiers have also been deployed to Food Bank for the Heartland to assist with operations. Food Bank of Lincoln and Food Bank for the Heartland worked together to make a request for National Guard support in this unprecedented time. The total National Guard deployment for Nebraska food banks is 69 personnel for a 31-day deployment beginning April 20, 2020, with the possibility of an extension.

Typically, more than 220,000 Nebraskans are food insecure and may not have regular access to the meals needed for a healthy lifestyle. The estimated number of clients being served by Nebraska’s Food Banks has grown 38 percent compared to a year ago as this public health crisis impacts household budgets.

Visit https://www.lincolnfoodbank.org/get-food/food-distribution-schedule/ for information about supplemental food resources and opportunities to make a financial donation to Food Bank of Lincoln.

Below are details for the remainder of this week’s events, and an event in York next week.

Thursday, April 23: Lincoln Northeast H.S., 2635 N. 63rd St. – LINCOLN, NE 3-3:45 p.m. Roper Elementary School, 2323 Coddington Ave. – LINCOLN, NE 5-6 p.m.

Friday, April 24:

Lancaster Events Center, 4100 N. 84th St. – LINCOLN, NE

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 25:

Seacrest Field, 7300 A St. – LINCOLN, NE

10-11 a.m.

And for Friday, May 1:

East Hill Church of Christ, 1122 N. Delaware Ave. – YORK, NE

Noon-1 p.m.

At all locations, we will have Nebraska National Guard soldiers joining Food Bank staff in the effort. Attached is a media alert related to the Nebraska National Guard’s involvement.

Anyone who needs food is welcome to attend these distributions. We are encouraging some general practices based on CDC, state and community direction, and for the health and safety of staff and public attending these distributions.